Scientists Transform Ordinary Skin Cells into Sweat Glands, Offering New Hope for Burn Survivors

For burn survivors, the loss of sweat glands isn’t just a minor inconvenience—it’s a life-altering challenge that affects their body’s ability to regulate temperature and maintain proper fluid balance. Now, scientists have developed an innovative chemical approach that could restore these crucial functions, marking a significant advance in regenerative medicine.

Published in Science Bulletin | Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

In a groundbreaking study led by researchers at Nanjing University School of Life Sciences, scientists have discovered a way to reprogram common skin cells into functional sweat glands using a precise combination of six chemical compounds. This non-genetic approach circumvents the safety concerns associated with traditional cell modification methods, offering a safer path to tissue regeneration.

“What makes this discovery particularly exciting is its simplicity and safety,” explains Dr. Xiaoyan Sun, who led the research. “By using chemical compounds rather than genetic modifications, we’ve developed a method that could be more readily translated into clinical treatments.”

The research team found that by treating ordinary skin cells (keratinocytes) with their specialized chemical cocktail, they could transform them into cells that closely mirror natural sweat gland cells in both structure and function. These reprogrammed cells, termed chemically induced sweat gland cells (ciSGCs), demonstrated remarkable abilities when tested in laboratory conditions.

When transplanted into damaged mouse skin, these engineered cells didn’t just survive—they thrived. They accelerated wound healing, rebuilt the skin’s structural framework, and most importantly, regenerated fully functional sweat glands. The regenerated tissue showed normal sweating responses to both chemical and heat stimuli, suggesting complete restoration of thermoregulatory function.

Glossary Keratinocytes The predominant cell type in the outer layer of skin, which can be easily obtained and cultured for medical use. Thermoregulation The body’s process of maintaining its core internal temperature, primarily through sweating in humans. Chemical Reprogramming A process of converting one cell type into another using specific chemical compounds rather than genetic modification.

Test Your Knowledge Why is the loss of sweat glands particularly problematic for burn survivors? Sweat glands are crucial for regulating body temperature and maintaining fluid balance. Without them, burn survivors are at risk of overheating and dehydration. What makes this new approach potentially safer than previous methods? This method uses chemical compounds to reprogram cells instead of genetic modifications, eliminating potential cancer risks associated with DNA alterations. What are ciSGCs? Chemically induced sweat gland cells (ciSGCs) are skin cells that have been reprogrammed using specific chemicals to function like natural sweat gland cells. How did researchers verify that the regenerated sweat glands were functional? They tested the tissue’s response to both chemical stimuli and heat exposure, confirming that the regenerated glands could produce sweat appropriately.

