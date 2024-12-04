Midwest Semiconductor Network growing and making progress

In August 2022, 12 colleges and universities in three states that is a key part of ensuring that the network is on track, Shanker said. At the same time, the institutions in the network are beginning to plan how to educate the workers needed to staff these new semiconductor facilities.

One firm has projected a shortfall of about 300,000 engineers and 90,000 skilled technicians in the U.S. semiconductor industry by 2030.

“And therein lies the challenge. It takes a long time to ramp up to that amount,” Shanker said.

In central Ohio, Intel has broken ground on the first of two planned semiconductor fabrication plants that will create 3,000 long-term high-tech STEM jobs. Intel suppliers are expected to need an additional 2,500-3,000 high-tech positions.

Ohio State’s College of Engineering has responded to the demand for semiconductor-savvy talent for Intel by launching two undergraduate minors, two undergraduate certificates and six graduate certificates. Other universities are also taking steps to meet the new demand by investing more in their programs and creating new certification programs – and these early efforts are having an impact, Shanker said.

“We’ve seen an uptake in students at many member colleges and universities, which is good, but we need a lot more,” he said.

One of his goals is to encourage university and college members of the network to find ways to collaborate and help their students get the best possible education – including by possibly having students take classes at other universities.

“I would like the network to leverage each other’s strengths instead of rebuilding the same strengths at every institution. More importantly, I want to create a framework that will help students figure out how to leverage our collective strengths,” he said.

Community colleges and technical schools are a key part of the Midwest Semiconductor Network. Many of the jobs in semiconductor facilities will be technicians, Shanker said. These jobs don’t require bachelor’s degrees, but they do need well-trained, motivated workers. Sharing some of the best practices at community colleges across the region is one of the network’s planned activities.

Shanker said he expects the network will help foster engagement at education before college to be successful in building a semiconductor workforce, noting that K-12 students need more exposure to electrical and computer engineering if they are going to play a role in the semiconductor ecosystem.

“We can’t wait until they’re seniors in high school to get them engaged. It has to be much, much earlier.”

Right now, the network meets virtually once a month to coordinate its various projects. Shanker said he hopes to get an in-person meeting planned soon.

One thing is certain, Shanker said: The need for semiconductors – and the professionals to design and build them – is not going away.

“Semiconductors are part of our everyday lives and we often don’t realize it. We want to make sure the Midwest is ready to play a significant role in this opportunity,” he said.