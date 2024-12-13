Novel Nanofiber Vaccine Aims to Prevent Dementia Without Inflammation

Washington University researchers have secured a $2.9 million grant to develop an innovative vaccine approach that could prevent the protein buildup associated with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, while avoiding the inflammatory responses that have hindered previous treatments.

Published in Washington University Research News | Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

In the ongoing battle against dementia, researchers are shifting focus from treatment to prevention. While current therapies target existing protein accumulations in the brain with engineered antibodies, a new research initiative at Washington University in St. Louis aims to stop these buildups before they begin.

The project, funded by the National Institute on Aging, brings together Jai Rudra, PhD, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Meredith Jackrel, PhD, associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences. Their goal is to create vaccines that train the immune system to target accumulations of amyloid beta and tau proteins, which are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.

“Nanofibers have unique properties that make them attractive for making antibodies to tau and amyloid beta proteins, and they don’t cause inflammation like other adjuvants,” explains Rudra. This non-inflammatory approach is crucial, as inflammation has been a persistent challenge in previous dementia treatments.

The researchers are using a specialized nanofiber platform that presents amyloid beta and tau proteins to the immune system in a way that minimizes inflammatory response. This represents a significant departure from earlier vaccine trials that relied on strong adjuvants, which often triggered adverse effects in patients.

The team will work with WashU Medicine researchers Tim Miller, MD, PhD, and Kathleen Schoch, PhD, to test the vaccines on transgenic mice that develop dementia-like disorders. While they’ll examine both preventive and post-symptom treatments, Rudra believes early intervention will be key. “Disaggregating them is going to be very challenging,” he notes, suggesting that prevention might need to begin as early as middle age.

Glossary

Nanofibers: Microscopic fibers engineered to deliver vaccine components to the immune system in a controlled way that minimizes inflammation.

Microscopic fibers engineered to deliver vaccine components to the immune system in a controlled way that minimizes inflammation. Adjuvants: Substances added to vaccines to help create a stronger immune response, though they can sometimes cause unwanted inflammation.

Substances added to vaccines to help create a stronger immune response, though they can sometimes cause unwanted inflammation. Tau and amyloid beta proteins: Proteins that can become misfolded and accumulate in the brain, contributing to various forms of dementia.

Test Your Knowledge What proteins does this new vaccine target? The vaccine targets accumulations of amyloid beta and tau proteins in the brain. How much funding did this research receive from the National Institute on Aging? The research received a $2.9 million grant. Why is the non-inflammatory nature of nanofibers particularly important for this vaccine? Previous trials failed partly due to brain inflammation, so using non-inflammatory nanofibers could help avoid the adverse effects seen with traditional vaccine adjuvants. What are the comparative challenges between preventive treatment and post-symptom treatment for protein accumulation in the brain? Breaking up existing tau and amyloid clumps after symptoms appear is very challenging, making prevention potentially more effective than post-symptom treatment.

Enjoy this story? Subscribe to our newsletter at scienceblog.substack.com.