Greener Cities Linked To Fewer Mental Health Hospital Stays

Plant more trees, admit fewer patients. That is the striking, data-rich takeaway from a new multicountry analysis in The BMJ that tracks more than 11 million hospital admissions for mental disorders across two decades and seven nations. The signal is hard to ignore: in many settings, greener surroundings aligned with fewer psychiatric hospitalizations.

The research team examined monthly hospital admissions from 6,842 locations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, New Zealand, South Korea, and Thailand between 2000 and 2019. Exposure to greenness was measured using NDVI, a satellite based index of vegetation that ranges from near barren to densely leafed. Statistical models accounted for air pollution, temperature, humidity, rainfall, socioeconomic context, long term trends, and seasonality.

“Higher levels of greenness are associated with lower risks of hospital admissions for mental disorders, finds an analysis of data from seven countries over two decades, published in The BMJ’s climate issue today.”

In pooled analyses, a 0.1 increase in NDVI correlated with a 7 percent lower risk of admissions for all cause mental disorders. The pattern was strongest for substance use disorders, psychotic disorders, and dementia. The exposure response curves generally sloped downward without a crisp threshold, a result that suggests benefits can accrue across a wide range of greenness levels rather than only after a city clears a specific bar.

Visualize a street where a narrow median holds young plane trees, their leaves flickering like small coins in late afternoon light. The scene is ordinary, but the study indicates that settings like this, multiplied across neighborhoods, may influence mental health at the population scale.

What The Study Did

To minimize confounding, the team used quasi Poisson time series models and adjusted for PM2.5, ozone, temperature, humidity, precipitation, and pressure, then stratified by sex, age, urbanization, and season. They also examined lags, socioeconomic gradients, healthcare access, and road density as a proxy for traffic related noise and pollution. Results remained robust in sensitivity analyses.

Importantly, effects were not uniform. Brazil, Chile, and Thailand showed broadly protective associations across most disorder categories. In Australia and Canada, several associations were modestly adverse or null at the national scale. Yet when the lens tightened to urban areas, protective associations strengthened nearly everywhere, hinting that the quality, accessibility, and use patterns of green spaces inside cities may be decisive.

“Overall, protective associations were strongest in urban areas, where an estimated 7,712 hospital admissions for mental disorders annually were potentially preventable through greater exposure to greenness.”

Seasonal patterns also emerged. In parts of the Southern Hemisphere, protective associations tended to be stronger in the cooler months, perhaps when temperatures make outdoor activity more comfortable and greenery remains inviting. In Canada, the largest benefit appeared in warmer months, when green cover peaks and residents are outdoors more often.

What It Means For Cities

The study does not prove causation, relies on inpatient admissions that capture only the severe end of the spectrum, and uses NDVI, which cannot distinguish a biodiverse park from a manicured lawn, nor judge safety or accessibility. Still, the cross national consistency in many analyses, the roughly linear exposure response, and the stronger effects in urban settings point to actionable insights for planners and health systems.

Greening is a modifiable environmental lever. From street trees and pocket parks to greenways and shade canopies at transit stops, relatively small, distributed investments could scale into measurable public health gains, with potential economic dividends through reduced healthcare use and improved productivity. The authors argue that future work should parse which green space types deliver the greatest mental health benefit, and how equity, access, and maintenance shape outcomes.

For now, the pragmatic message is clear and, frankly, appealing. Cities can plant toward prevention. Health leaders can align social prescribing and community programs with local greening strategies. And researchers can sharpen the picture, linking specific interventions, quality metrics, and user data to mental health trajectories over time.

Limits acknowledged, the story still lands with uncommon clarity: more leaves, fewer admissions. In a world where mental health systems are stretched thin, that is a policy direction that looks as refreshing as a shaded sidewalk in July.

The BMJ: 10.1136/bmj-2025-084618