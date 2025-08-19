Money Worries Keep America Awake at Night

If you are losing sleep over bills, you are far from alone. A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) shows that financial concerns, job pressures, political unrest, and global conflicts are keeping most Americans awake.

The 2025 Sleep Prioritization Survey, conducted in June with over 2,000 adults nationwide, found that 78 percent have lost sleep over money matters, making finances the top source of bedtime stress. Work and job security followed closely, with two-thirds citing work worries and more than half concerned about job stability.

Survey Highlights Show Nation’s Restless Mind

The AASM survey paints a picture of a nation struggling to rest under the weight of modern anxieties. Respondents reported losing sleep over a wide range of issues:

Finances: 78% of adults

78% of adults Work: 65%

65% Job security: 56%

56% Politics: 56%

56% Crime or violence: 61%

61% Global conflicts: 57%

57% Artificial intelligence and technology: 39%

39% Sleep problems themselves: 76%

The study also revealed generational differences. Younger adults aged 18–44 were far more likely to lose sleep over work and job security than older adults. For example, 68 percent of respondents aged 25–44 reported job security concerns compared to just 23 percent of those over 65.

What Experts Say About Stress and Sleep

Dr. Andrew Spector, sleep medicine physician and AASM spokesperson, said that today’s always-on lifestyle amplifies stress at night.

“When your stress level is too high when you go to bed, your sleep suffers, and that affects your physical and mental health.”

Spector noted that people often carry worries about work, money, and news into bed, leaving little space for rest. This trend reflects a larger pattern documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which identifies insufficient sleep as a widespread public health issue in the United States (CDC).

Strategies for Better Rest

The AASM recommends practical steps to calm an anxious mind at night:

Unplug from the news and social media at least one hour before bed. Schedule time earlier in the day to process worries. Write down lingering thoughts to revisit later. Use regular exercise to reduce stress, but avoid intense activity before bedtime. Seek support from a counselor if stress continues to disrupt sleep.

The survey also found that “sleep problems themselves” are a significant source of lost rest, with 76 percent reporting that anxiety about sleep contributes to their insomnia. This paradox highlights how fear of not sleeping can worsen the problem.

A Nation Looking for Rest

The findings echo prior AASM reports on financial worries and election concerns in 2024, both of which showed rising sleep disruption year over year (AASM 2024 survey). With new stressors like artificial intelligence and global conflicts adding to the burden, the importance of healthy sleep routines has never been clearer.

As Spector emphasized, “Getting quality sleep is one of the most powerful tools we have to build resilience and face life’s daily challenges.” For those still tossing and turning, the AASM advises consulting one of its accredited sleep centers (AASM).

