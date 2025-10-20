Nine in Ten Americans Have Never Heard of a Condition Affecting Nearly All of Them

Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, a condition that sounds like medical jargon but describes something startlingly common: the way high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, elevated blood sugar, excess weight, and faltering kidney function conspire to damage the body. Yet a new survey from the American Heart Association found that roughly 9 in 10 Americans have never heard the term CKM syndrome, even though it applies, in some form, to almost everyone they know.

The ignorance isn’t entirely surprising. The American Heart Association only introduced the CKM syndrome framework in 2023, an attempt to get doctors and patients to stop treating heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity as separate problems. The organs don’t see it that way. When one system falters, it drags the others down with it, creating a cascade that increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure far more than any single condition would alone.

“We want people to know that it’s really common to have heart, kidney and metabolic risk factors at the same time. It is reassuring that once the CKM connection was defined nearly three-quarters of those responding understood that it was important and wanted to learn more.”

That quote comes from Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention, and it captures the strange optimism lurking in the survey results. Yes, 88% of respondents had never heard of CKM health before. But once the concept was explained, 79% agreed it was important to understand more, and 72% said they wanted to learn about it. People were especially curious about how the syndrome is treated and diagnosed, which suggests they recognize the stakes even if the terminology is new.

The Vicious Cycle Nobody Warned You About

The mechanics of CKM syndrome aren’t particularly mysterious once you see them laid out. Your heart pumps blood. Your metabolic system converts glucose from that blood into energy, dumping waste back into the bloodstream in the process. Your kidneys filter out that waste and help regulate blood pressure, which in turn affects how hard your heart has to work. It’s a loop, and when one part of the loop breaks, the whole system starts to wobble.

What makes CKM syndrome more than just a cluster of conditions is the recognition that treating them in isolation, one at a time, doesn’t work as well as addressing them together. Yet 68% of survey respondents incorrectly believed it was best to manage individual conditions separately, or weren’t sure how to approach them at all. Another 42% thought a healthy heart wouldn’t be damaged by problems in other organ systems, or didn’t know whether it would.

The confusion is understandable. Medicine has spent decades carving the body into specialties: cardiologists handle the heart, nephrologists manage the kidneys, endocrinologists deal with metabolism. But CKM syndrome demands a more collaborative approach, and the American Heart Association is now working with healthcare teams across the country to encourage exactly that kind of coordination. The organization plans to release the first-ever guidelines on CKM syndrome in early 2026.

Who’s at Risk, and What Comes Next

A study published in JAMA earlier this year put some numbers to the problem. Between 2011 and 2020, only about 11% of U.S. adults had no CKM risk factors at all. Another 26% had excess or dysfunctional body fat but no other metabolic issues. Nearly half, 49%, had additional metabolic risk factors or moderate-to-high-risk chronic kidney disease. And about 15% had either very high-risk kidney disease, a high predicted risk of cardiovascular disease within 10 years, or established heart disease already.

The data also revealed troubling disparities. Black adults were significantly more likely than white adults to have advanced CKM syndrome, as were men compared to women. Older adults fared worst of all: 55% of those 65 and older met the criteria for advanced stages, compared to just 2% of adults under 45. Notably, only 18% of younger adults had no risk factors at all, which suggests the problem starts early and accumulates over time.

“The heart, kidney and metabolic systems are connected and, as such, should be treated in a coordinated way. These results reveal the need to emphasize those connections and help patients understand the importance of collaborative care.”

The good news, if there is any, is that for most people, CKM syndrome is reversible. Changes to diet and physical activity, combined with appropriate medical treatment, can break the cycle before it causes permanent damage. The American Heart Association has launched a CKM Health Initiative to provide educational resources and help people understand how their heart, kidney, and metabolic health are linked. The website includes videos, infographics, and tools for checking blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, blood sugar, and kidney function.

The challenge now is getting the word out. CKM syndrome may sound like an acronym too far, another piece of medical alphabet soup. But it describes something real: the intertwined failure of systems that were never meant to fail alone. Knowing the name is only the first step. Understanding what it means, and what to do about it, is what comes next.

JAMA: 10.1001/jama.2024.6892