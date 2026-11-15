Lately, I’ve taken to learning a few songs on guitar. I started playing as a teen, but it’s been a long time since I’ve actually sat down and tried learning a new song.

For the past few days, I’ve been working through Under My Thumb by the Rolling Stones. I love the repetitive nature of the song, and I’ve been enjoying trying something I’ve not played before.

However, one thing I am not enjoying quite as much is the main tune of it showing up uninvited. When I am driving, it comes into my head out of nowhere, and before I know it, I am humming along as I traverse through traffic.

I am sure you have all had this; it’s a pretty common thing to have a song stuck in your head. What surprised me is how common. In one Finnish internet sample of almost 12,000 people, 92% reported these “earworms” at least weekly, according to a 2020 review in the journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review.

But why that song? I listen to lots of music daily. And why does it come to me on the road rather than at my desk?

In 2016, Kelly Jakubowski and colleagues published a study on the first part of that question in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts. They gathered answers from 3,000 people who had filled in an online questionnaire called the Earwormery, naming the songs that most often got stuck in their heads.

The winner was Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance, named 33 times. Gaga had two more songs in the top nine, Alejandro and Poker Face. Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ was up there too.

Now, you might be thinking that’s just a list of big hits. Of course popular songs get stuck. More people have heard them.

The researchers thought of that. They took the most-named songs and paired each one with a song nobody had named, matched as closely as they could on chart position, weeks in the charts, how recently they’d left the charts, artist and genre. Then they compared the melodies.

The sticky songs tended to be a little faster, about 124 beats per minute against 116. A common melodic shape also made a song more likely to stick.

Melodic shape here means the way a tune rises and falls in pitch. The American Psychological Association’s write-up of the study gives Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star as an example of one of the most common shapes: the tune rises, then falls. Songs without a common shape could still stick, but they tended to stand out in another way, with lots of leaps in the melody.

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Under My Thumb wasn’t in the study, though, so I can’t say how its melody would score. It does fall at around 127 beats per minute, close to 124.

That might explain why the tune stays with me. It doesn’t, however, explain why it shows up in traffic and not at my desk.

For that, it helps to know what researchers think an earworm actually is. The scientific name is involuntary musical imagery. In a 2015 paper in Memory & Cognition, Jakubowski and team note it has been reported in two studies as “the most common type of involuntary semantic memory.” Put simply, it’s something you know that comes back without you asking for it.

And like other memories, it often has a cue. A smell can bring back a kitchen. A place can bring back a song. In a 2012 study led by Victoria Williamson, one example of this kind of association was simply “Every time I travel along the same road in Blackpool.”

But the bigger factor seems to be what your mind is doing at the time. According to the 2020 review I mentioned at the start of this piece, “low-attention states and idleness are common precursors” to earworms, and commuting gets a specific mention.

In one lab experiment, the harder the task people were doing, the less likely an earworm was to show up: 33% on the easy task, 25% on the medium one and 20% on the hard one. The evidence isn’t entirely consistent, though. The review notes that this finding “stands in contrast” to an earlier experiment that found the reverse.

That sounds a lot like my drive. Driving through traffic takes some of your attention, but once you’ve done it for years, it rarely takes all of it. There’s room left over. Perhaps, that’s where the tune gets in. At my desk, there isn’t as much room.

Then there’s the obvious: the practice. The review sums it up like this: “recent and repeated exposure to music primes our musical memory for the later emergence” of earworms.

In one study cited in Jakubowski’s paper, people who heard a new song six times were more likely to get it stuck than people who heard it twice.

Six times. I’ve played the chords for Under My Thumb a lot more than six times in the past few days.

People who play music also seem to get earworms more often. In that big Finnish survey, musical practice and listening were “the strongest predictors” of how often people had them, though not every study has found the same thing.

Of course, almost all of this comes from people reporting on themselves in diaries and surveys. Which raises the question: what is actually happening in the brain?

Funnily, the Rolling Stones come back in here.

In 2005, a team at Dartmouth put people in an fMRI scanner and played them songs, some familiar and some not. Here and there, they cut out a few seconds of music and replaced it with silence. One of the songs was Satisfaction, by the Rolling Stones.

During the gaps in the familiar songs, the parts of the brain that handle sound stayed busier than during the gaps in unfamiliar ones. And “all subjects reported subjectively hearing a continuation of the familiar songs.” In other words, the brain filled in the music on its own.

For songs with lyrics, the extra activity stayed in higher-level hearing areas. For instrumentals, like the Pink Panther theme, it went all the way down to the primary auditory cortex, the brain’s first stop for sound. It’s as if, without words to lean on, the brain had to rebuild more of the sound itself.

For what it’s worth, it’s the tune I hum in traffic, not the words.

A 2015 study by Nicolas Farrugia and colleagues, in Consciousness and Cognition, took a different approach. They compared how often 44 adults said they got earworms with scans of their brain structure.

People who reported more earworms tended to have thinner cortex in a few areas, including ones involved in hearing and in mind-wandering.

These are two different kinds of evidence. Kraemer’s study shows the brain filling in familiar music when a gap was deliberately cut into it. Farrugia’s shows that people who report more earworms differ slightly in brain structure. Neither one watched a spontaneous earworm as it happened, so neither can say what my brain is doing in traffic. As of the 2020 review, direct detection of an earworm in the brain “has not yet been demonstrated as feasible.”

So what’s going on when Under My Thumb starts playing in traffic?

I’ve been playing the song for days, which the research suggests primes it to come back. Driving leaves enough of my attention free for it to slip out.

The evidence on what to do about earworms is thin, too. In survey and diary studies, trying to push an earworm out with another song or task was linked to it lasting longer than doing nothing.

So for now, letting it play seems as good an option as any. Out of curiosity, I might even check it: hum it into my phone, pick up the guitar when I get home, and see if it’s in the right key.

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