I grew up with a cat called Raani. She was our family cat, she lived to the grand old age of 17, and I shared a home with her from my teens until I left for uni. And yet, we never had much of a bond. Raani was aloof. Sassy. I loved her, but we just… coexisted.

As an adult, I got my first two cats, Athena and Ruski, and everything was different. Athena came on daily walks with me (yes, a cat on walks). Ruski sat on my lap for hours every day while I worked. We were a pack. After my separation, Ruski came with me and became something like an emotional support animal. We grieved the change together, and we moved forward together.

I’ve only had Ruski a few years compared to the many I spent with Raani, but there’s no contest about which bond runs deeper. So when a new Kyoto University study suggested it’s closeness, not years of ownership, that tracks with an owner’s mood, it hit home. But I wanted to know how it holds up against other research.

(Cat tax of Raani and Ruski at end of article).

What the Kyoto study found

The study, published in iScience and led by cat researcher Saho Takagi, followed 29 cats and 19 owners for a month. Cats wore Bluetooth beacons that talked to their owner’s phone, both gave urine samples for oxytocin (linked to bonding) and cortisol (a stress marker), and owners filled in mood questionnaires.

According to the university, owners’ positive moods “were not connected to how long they have had their cats, but rather to the overall physical proximity between owners and their cats.” Cats’ and owners’ oxytocin moved together, and cats with higher oxytocin lived with owners who reported less negative mood.

The detail matters, though. A closer look at the methods shows:

The beacons measured closeness, not minutes. They tracked signal strength when cat and owner were in contact, not total time together.

They tracked signal strength when cat and owner were in contact, not total time together. It was one kind of positive mood. Closeness was linked to vigour and activity – feeling energetic and lively – not every positive mood measure.

Closeness was linked to vigour and activity – feeling energetic and lively – not every positive mood measure. Years of ownership didn’t reliably predict mood either way. An early link to more negative mood disappeared once multi-cat households were accounted for.

An early link to more negative mood disappeared once multi-cat households were accounted for. It’s small. Hormone data covered 24 cats, 16 of the 19 owners were women, and the university says the findings “only exhibit associations”.

So does other research back it up?

The studies that agree

Cats seem to lift us through activity, not just calm. In a 2023 study, Takumi Nagasawa and colleagues had 32 Japanese owners spend 10 minutes either interacting with their cat or resting. After resting, owners’ vitality and pleasure dropped. After time with their cat, they didn’t. Heart rate data pointed the same way, and the team suggested cats may work through an “arousing” effect rather than a purely calming one. That lines up neatly with the Kyoto vigour finding.

It’s the quality of contact that counts. A 2021 study in PeerJ measured oxytocin in 30 women before and after 15 minutes with their cats. Overall, oxytocin didn’t rise more than it did while reading a book. But it did rise more for women whose cats initiated contact, and with gentle petting and hugging – while it fell when cats got scratchy. In other words, simply being around a cat wasn’t enough. The interaction itself mattered.

Cats do bond with us. A 2019 study in Current Biology found about 65% of cats and kittens were securely attached to their owners – almost exactly the rate seen in human infants. So the aloof cat stereotype doesn’t hold for most of them.

The study that complicates it

The picture isn’t completely tidy. A 2003 Swiss study of hundreds of people found that cats reduced bad moods about as well as a human partner. But only partners, not cats, boosted good moods. And how attached owners felt to their cats didn’t explain the drop in bad mood.

That’s a different measure from Kyoto’s – self-reported attachment rather than physical closeness – but it’s a reminder that the bond and the benefit don’t always line up neatly.

Cats are not small dogs

The Kyoto study also found little link between owners’ and cats’ cortisol. That’s different to dogs: in a 2019 Swedish study of 58 dogs and their owners, long-term stress levels measured in hair rose and fell together, with researchers suggesting dogs mirror their owners’ stress.

Cats seem to work differently. They don’t necessarily absorb our stress, but they do seem tuned in to it – which is certainly how it felt with Ruski.

Final thoughts

I don’t think Raani and I failed at anything. She was who she was. We shared a home for years, but we never really shared space – not the way Ruski and I do.

What you can fairly take from this: across several small studies, close, affectionate contact with a cat – especially when the cat comes to you – is linked to better mood, more energy, and higher oxytocin. How long you’ve owned a cat doesn’t seem to be what matters.

What it doesn’t show: that cats cause better moods. These are small, mostly female samples, and the links are associations. Happier, livelier people may simply spend more time near their cats. And cats may be better at easing bad moods than creating good ones.

But if a cat has ever found you on the worst day of your year and simply sat with you, you probably already know what the researchers were picking up on. It’s not about how long you’ve had each other. It’s about how close you let each other get.