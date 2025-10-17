Your Cholesterol Levels Today May Shape Your Brain Decades From Now

Scientists have found new evidence that keeping cholesterol low throughout life, whether through genetics or medication, could slash the risk of dementia by up to 80% for certain drug targets. The findings come from a massive study tracking over one million people across Denmark, England, and Finland.

The research, led by Dr. Liv Tybjærg Nordestgaard at the University of Bristol and Copenhagen University Hospital, used an ingenious approach: they studied people born with genetic variants that naturally mimic cholesterol-lowering drugs. Think of it as nature running its own clinical trial, decades long, on cholesterol and brain health.

By comparing roughly 1.1 million individuals with and without these variants, researchers measured how different drug targets affect dementia risk. The study focused on genes that control the same biological machinery targeted by statins, ezetimibe, and other cholesterol medications.

“What our study indicates is that if you have these variants that lower your cholesterol, it looks like you have a significantly lower risk of developing dementia.”

The results varied dramatically depending on which biological pathway was affected. Reducing non-HDL cholesterol by just one millimole per liter, a modest amount, corresponded to risk reductions between 18% and 82% for certain genetic targets. The strongest effects appeared for variants in HMGCR (the target of statins), NPC1L1 (targeted by ezetimibe), and CETP.

A Lifelong Experiment Written in DNA

The study employed a technique called Mendelian Randomization, which exploits the random shuffle of genes that occurs during reproduction. Because genetic variants are assigned at conception and remain constant throughout life, they sidestep many confounding factors that plague traditional studies. Diet changes, exercise habits, smoking status: none of these muddy the genetic signal.

The researchers examined dementia diagnoses collected over decades. In the Danish cohorts, median follow-up reached 12 years, with some participants tracked for 46 years. The UK Biobank provided 13 years of follow-up data. During this time, over 29,000 people developed some form of dementia.

Interestingly, the protective effects appeared strongest for vascular dementia and unspecified dementia, somewhat less so for Alzheimer’s disease. This pattern fits with current thinking about how cholesterol damages the brain: primarily through atherosclerosis, the buildup of fatty deposits in blood vessels.

“Atherosclerosis is a result of the accumulation of cholesterol in your blood vessels. It can be in both the body and the brain and increases the risk of forming small blood clots, one of the causes of dementia.”

From Genes to Pills: The Translation Problem

Here’s where things get complicated. This study measured lifelong exposure to lower cholesterol levels, starting from birth. That’s fundamentally different from taking a pill starting at age 60. Dr. Nordestgaard acknowledged this gap, noting the next logical step would be randomized clinical trials lasting 10 or 30 years.

The timing question matters because dementia typically develops in late life, but its underlying processes may begin decades earlier. Some evidence suggests that high cholesterol in midlife increases dementia risk, while high cholesterol in old age might actually be protective, possibly because the early stages of dementia themselves cause weight loss and cholesterol drops.

The study also couldn’t fully capture potential side benefits of cholesterol medications. Statins, for instance, have anti-inflammatory properties that might protect the brain through mechanisms unrelated to cholesterol lowering.

Despite these caveats, the genetic evidence adds weight to the growing consensus that cardiovascular health and brain health are intertwined. High blood pressure, diabetes, and elevated LDL cholesterol in midlife all appear to increase dementia risk later. The vessels that feed your heart are, after all, made of the same stuff as the vessels feeding your brain.

The research drew on data from the UK Biobank, Copenhagen General Population Study, Copenhagen City Heart Study, FinnGen study, and Global Lipids Genetics Consortium. It focused exclusively on people of European ancestry, which may limit how broadly the findings apply.

For now, the study offers another reason to take cardiovascular risk factors seriously, especially in middle age. Whether cholesterol-lowering drugs prescribed later in life can prevent dementia remains an open question, but the genetic evidence suggests that keeping cholesterol in check throughout adulthood might be one way to protect your brain for the long haul.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia: 10.1002/alz.70638