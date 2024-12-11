Perfect Breakfast Portion Shows Promise for Heart Health

A new study reveals that consuming the right amount of calories at breakfast – about a quarter of your daily intake – could be key to reducing cardiovascular disease risk. The research offers precise guidance on both portion size and nutritional quality for optimal morning eating habits.

Research from the Hospital del Mar Research Institute has quantified exactly how much breakfast matters for heart health. Following 383 participants over three years, the study found that those who consumed 20-30% of their daily calories at breakfast showed significant improvements in multiple cardiovascular risk factors compared to those who ate more or less.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what and how you eat it matters,” explains Álvaro Hernáez, researcher at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, CIBER for Cardiovascular Diseases, and professor at the Blanquerna Faculty of Health Sciences.

The study tracked adults aged 55-75 with overweight or obesity, monitoring various health markers including weight, waist circumference, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and diabetes indicators. By the study’s conclusion, participants who ate the optimal breakfast portion showed remarkable improvements: their body mass index was 2-3.5% lower and their waist circumference was 2-4% smaller than those who ate differently.

Beyond just portion size, the quality of breakfast proved crucial. Those consuming a high-quality breakfast – rich in protein, healthy fats, fiber, and essential minerals while limiting added sugars and saturated fats – demonstrated a 1.5% smaller waist circumference, 4% lower triglycerides, and 3% higher HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

Dr. Montse Fitó, coordinator of the Cardiovascular Risk and Nutrition Research Group at the institute, emphasizes that both energy adequacy and quality are essential for preventing cardiovascular risk. The findings remained significant even after researchers adjusted for other potential influencing factors.

