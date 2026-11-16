A pounding heart, sweaty palms and a stomach full of butterflies before a presentation, an exam or a job interview are usually treated as problems to be fixed. The standard advice is to take a deep breath and calm down. A growing body of research suggests that for many people this may be the wrong goal. People who handle pressure well often feel just as much physical arousal as everyone else. What differs is how they interpret it.

That skill, noticing an emotional state and putting it to good use, sits close to the heart of what psychologists call emotional intelligence. When Peter Salovey and John Mayer introduced the concept in 1990, they described it as a set of abilities that includes recognizing emotions and using and managing them to help thinking and action. Research on stress over the past 15 years has put that idea to a practical test.

Where the “little bit of stress” idea came from

The popular belief that a moderate amount of stress improves performance is usually traced to the Yerkes-Dodson law, often drawn as an inverted U in which performance rises with arousal and then falls when arousal becomes too high.

The origins of that law are shakier than its fame suggests. It comes from a 1908 study by Robert Yerkes and John Dodson in which a small number of Japanese dancing mice learned to avoid a box that delivered an electric shock. The classic curve appeared in only one of their three experiments, and the researchers did not measure stress or arousal in the way the term is used today. In a 2015 paper in the Journal of Managerial Psychology, Martin Corbett argued that the idea had drifted from law into folklore as later writers stretched it to cover human stress at work.

The inverted U does turn up in some modern studies, but the newer research points to something more useful than finding the perfect amount of stress. It suggests that the same physical state can help or hurt depending on how a person reads it.

Article continues below Science Blog by email The science worth your time New research, explained plainly by Science Blog’s editors. Company Email address Sign up

Reading nerves as fuel

One of the best-known studies on this comes from social psychologist Jeremy Jamieson, then at Harvard University, with Wendy Berry Mendes and colleagues. In a 2010 paper in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, they recruited students who were preparing for the Graduate Record Examination, the GRE, a test used for admission to many US graduate programs.

Before a practice test in the lab, half the students were told that feeling anxious during a test does not hurt performance and may even help it, so if they felt nervous they should remind themselves that their arousal could be working in their favor. The other half received no such message.

Students given the reappraisal message showed higher levels of a saliva marker of nervous system arousal, yet they scored better on the math section. The effect did not stay in the lab. When the students returned one to three months later with their official GRE score reports, those who had been told to reappraise their arousal again had higher math scores than the comparison group.

Later work by Jamieson’s group found that people who were taught to see their stress response as helpful before giving a speech showed a more efficient pattern of heart and blood vessel activity, with their hearts pumping more blood and their blood vessels constricting less, a profile associated with rising to a challenge rather than feeling threatened. A study of community college math students, published in 2022, linked a short reappraisal lesson to less math anxiety, better exam scores and a higher rate of staying in the course.

“I am excited”

Alison Wood Brooks of Harvard Business School tested an even simpler version of the idea. In a 2014 study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, she first found that most people believe the best way to handle pre-performance anxiety is to try to calm down.

She then asked people to perform tasks known to make them nervous, including singing karaoke in front of others, giving a public speech and solving difficult math problems. Before starting, some participants said “I am excited” out loud, while others said “I am calm” or nothing at all.

Those who labeled their feelings as excitement performed better across the tasks. Their singing was more accurate, and their speeches were rated as more persuasive, competent and confident. Notably, saying “I am excited” did not make people feel less anxious. What changed was their mindset, from focusing on what could go wrong to focusing on what could go right.

Brooks has explained why the switch may work. Anxiety and excitement are both high-energy states with similar physical signs. Trying to calm down asks the body to move from high arousal to low arousal, which is hard to do on the spot. Relabeling anxiety as excitement keeps the energy and changes only its meaning.

Believing stress can help

A third line of research looks at people’s general beliefs about stress. In a 2013 paper in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Alia Crum, Peter Salovey and Shawn Achor developed a measure of what they called stress mindset: whether a person believes the effects of stress are mainly enhancing or mainly debilitating.

In one study, employees at the financial firm UBS watched short videos presenting evidence that stress either harms or helps health and performance. People who came to hold a stress-is-enhancing mindset reported better mental health and work performance than those who saw stress as harmful. In a laboratory study, people with an enhancing mindset showed moderate rather than extreme increases in the stress hormone cortisol and were more eager to receive feedback on their performance, a sign they were approaching the situation as a chance to improve.

The involvement of Salovey, one of the founders of emotional intelligence research, is a reminder that this is less about avoiding emotion than about working skillfully with it.

What this looks like in practice

Taken together, the research suggests a few simple steps that anyone can try before a high-pressure moment.

Notice the signs without fighting them. A racing heart and quick breathing are part of the body’s way of preparing for action, sending more oxygen and energy to the brain and muscles.

Change the label, not the feeling. Telling yourself “I am excited” or “this energy will help me” appears to work better for many people than trying to force calm.

Focus on the opportunity. The studies suggest the benefit comes from shifting attention away from possible failure and toward what could go well.

The limits

None of this means stress is always good, or that people should seek out more of it. The research focuses on short bursts of stress before specific tasks, not on chronic stress from overwork, money worries or illness, which has well-documented harms to health. Reappraisal is also not a substitute for preparation, and it is not a treatment for anxiety disorders, which may need professional help.

Effects in individual studies have also varied, and some findings come from relatively small samples. Still, the overall picture is consistent. People who perform well under pressure are not necessarily those who feel the least stress. They are often the ones who have learned to read their body’s alarm signals as fuel for the task ahead.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

AI tools may assist with research and drafting. A human reviews and is responsible for what we publish. Editorial policy