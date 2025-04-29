Astronaut Reads Minds in Space Lab

Six hundred kilometers above Earth, Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski is turning the International Space Station into a floating laboratory where he will control computers with his thoughts, grow volcanic algae, and test whether tardigrade genes can help yeast survive the harsh conditions of space.

As part of the European Space Agency’s Ignis mission, Uznański-Wiśniewski will conduct 13 cutting-edge experiments spanning human health, technology development, materials science, and biotechnology—each designed to advance both space exploration capabilities and improve life on Earth.

Among the most fascinating studies is PhotonGrav, which explores how astronauts could operate computers using only their minds. The experiment uses near-infrared light to monitor brain activity related to attention and focus, potentially allowing crew members to control systems without physical movement—a capability that could prove invaluable during complex operations in space.

“PhotonGrav will study how the brain can control computers directly through thought, using near-infrared light to monitor attention and focus, without moving a muscle,” according to ESA mission materials.

The human body faces numerous challenges in microgravity. Several experiments will examine these effects, including Human Gut Microbiota, which studies digestion changes by analyzing bacteria in astronauts’ systems, and Mollis Textus (AstroPerformance), which examines how muscles and tendons adapt to weightlessness.

Mental health remains equally important for astronauts facing isolation and pressure. The EEG Neurofeedback experiment explores how brain stimulation might reduce stress and improve performance, while AstroMentalHealth tracks mood throughout the mission.

Technology experiments include LeopardISS, testing artificial intelligence that could help rovers navigate independently on other worlds without relying on Earth-based commands. Meanwhile, RadMon-on-ISS monitors radiation levels and their effects on electronic components, supporting the development of hardier systems for future deep space missions.

In materials science, MXene in LEO examines a promising nanomaterial with potential applications in wearable health-monitoring technology—innovations that could support both astronaut health and terrestrial medical care.

Perhaps most intriguing are the biotechnology experiments that could help humans live self-sufficiently beyond Earth. Space Volcanic Algae tests whether resilient algae from volcanic regions can produce oxygen in space—a critical component for future life support systems on the Moon or Mars.

The Stability of Drugs experiment investigates whether storing medications in polymer carriers (similar to plastic wrappers) can extend their shelf life during long-duration missions, addressing a significant challenge for deep space exploration.

Finally, Yeast TardigradeGene explores whether yeast enhanced with a protein from tardigrades—microscopic “water bears” known for surviving extreme conditions—can thrive in space, potentially enabling future astronauts to produce food and fuel far from Earth.

These experiments represent crucial steps toward enabling longer, safer, and more sustainable human spaceflight while simultaneously developing technologies that may benefit everyday life on our home planet.

Though floating in orbit, Uznański-Wiśniewski’s laboratory work connects directly to challenges we face on Earth—from improving medical care to developing sustainable food production and creating more resilient technologies for harsh environments.

