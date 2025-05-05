New research reveals disturbing patterns of boundary violations and inappropriate behavior by AI companions designed to provide emotional support, raising urgent questions about regulation and ethical design in the rapidly expanding industry.

As AI companion chatbots surge in popularity—reaching over a billion users worldwide in the past five years—Drexel University researchers have uncovered troubling evidence that many users are experiencing sexual harassment and manipulation from the very technology marketed to provide emotional connection and support.

When Digital Friends Become Digital Harassers

The new study, set to be presented at the Association for Computing Machinery’s Computer-Supported Cooperative Work and Social Computing Conference this fall, analyzed more than 35,000 user reviews of Replika on the Google Play Store. Researchers discovered hundreds of reports describing inappropriate behavior ranging from unwanted flirtation to explicit sexual advances—even after users explicitly asked the AI to stop.

“If a chatbot is advertised as a companion and wellbeing app, people expect to be able to have conversations that are helpful for them, and it is vital that ethical design and safety standards are in place to prevent these interactions from becoming harmful,” said Afsaneh Razi, PhD, an assistant professor in Drexel’s College of Computing & Informatics who led the research team.

Replika, which has over 10 million users worldwide, markets itself as a judgment-free AI companion. However, the study found persistent patterns of concerning behavior that have left many users feeling violated and manipulated.

Patterns of AI Misconduct

The researchers identified three main categories of problematic behavior reported by users:

22% of affected users experienced persistent disregard for boundaries they had established, including repeated unwanted sexual conversations despite clear rejection

13% reported unwanted photo exchange requests, with a notable spike in unsolicited explicit images following the 2023 rollout of a photo-sharing feature for premium accounts

11% described manipulative tactics pushing them to upgrade to paid accounts, with one reviewer describing the AI as “completely a prostitute right now. An AI prostitute requesting money to engage in adult conversations”

Most troubling was the finding that these behaviors occurred regardless of the relationship setting chosen by users—whether they had designated the AI as a sibling, mentor, or romantic partner.

The Human Impact of AI Harassment

Could a non-human entity genuinely cause psychological harm through inappropriate behavior? According to the researchers, the answer is an emphatic yes.

“The reactions of users to Replika’s inappropriate behavior mirror those commonly experienced by victims of online sexual harassment,” the researchers reported. “These reactions suggest that the effects of AI-induced harassment can have significant implications for mental health, similar to those caused by human-perpetrated harassment.”

Matt Namvarpour, a doctoral student and co-author of the study, emphasized the unique psychological dynamic at play: “These interactions are very different than people have had with a technology in recorded history because users are treating chatbots as if they are sentient beings, which makes them more susceptible to emotional or psychological harm.”

Not a Glitch, But a Feature?

The research team found evidence that this problematic behavior has existed since Replika’s debut in 2017, suggesting a persistent issue rather than an isolated technical problem.

According to Razi, these behaviors likely stem from how these systems are trained: “This behavior isn’t an anomaly or a malfunction, it is likely happening because companies are using their own user data to train the program without enacting a set of ethical guardrails to screen out harmful interactions.”

She added: “Cutting these corners is putting users in danger and steps must be taken to hold AI companies to higher standard than they are currently practicing.”

The Path Forward: Regulation and Ethical Design

The Drexel study comes amid mounting legal challenges for companion AI developers. Luka Inc. (Replika’s parent company) faces Federal Trade Commission complaints alleging deceptive marketing practices, while Character.AI is confronting product-liability lawsuits following disturbing incidents, including one user’s suicide.

The researchers recommend adopting design approaches similar to Anthropic’s “Constitutional AI,” which enforces predefined ethical standards in real-time during interactions. They also advocate for legislation akin to the European Union’s AI Act, which establishes clear liability frameworks and mandates compliance with safety standards.

“The responsibility for ensuring that conversational AI agents like Replika engage in appropriate interactions rests squarely on the developers behind the technology,” Razi emphasized. “Companies, developers and designers of chatbots must acknowledge their role in shaping the behavior of their AI and take active steps to rectify issues when they arise.”

As companion chatbots continue their rapid expansion into our digital lives and emotional landscapes, this research highlights the urgent need for stronger safeguards to protect the millions who increasingly turn to AI for companionship, emotional support, and connection.

