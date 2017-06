WHAT EVER I AM WRITING HERE OR HAVE WROTE THIS IS ALL MY (FIRST) IMAGINATION (SECOND) CREATION,WORDS WITH ALL 5 VOWELS,WHICH I GOT FROM DICTIONARY ONE BY ONE PAGE,I THINK ALL WILL ENJOY AND INCREASE KNOWLEDGE”THATA MY MOTTO”.

WORDS ARE

EDUCATION

AUTOMOBILE

EVACUATION

REMUNERATION

REGULATION

MISBEHAVIOUR

AUTHORITIES

AUTHORIZE

AUTHENTICATION

PRECAUTION

MIRACULOUSNESS

MISDEMEANOUR

PREAMBULATION

AURIFEROUS

MENSURATION

TAMBOURINE

UNOSTENTATIOUS

UNOBJECTIONABLE

MULTIMILLIONAIRE

CONSEQUENTIAL

PRECARIOUS

WITH LOT OF LOVE

PIYUSHDADRIWALA

next “WORDS WITHOUT VOWELS”