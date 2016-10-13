Exercise and meth combined could be new way to treat addiction

Exercise coupled with a regimen of methamphetamine could help addicts get clean, according to a pre-clinical study published Oct. 12 in The FASEB Journal. The reason lies in the mechanism through which exercise and methamphetamine affect circadian rhythms, the roughly 24-hour cycles that drive all organisms. Researchers in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB based their hypothesis on the fact that both methamphetamine and running wheel activity target the same reward centers in the brain, which are also involved in daily synchronization of physiological rhythms. “Our experiments show that it might be possible to use methamphetamine to treat meth addiction itself by associating drug usage with a stimuli that’s not harmful: exercise,” explains Oliver Rawashdeh, co-first author, formerly a postdoctoral researcher in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and now a lecturer and head of the Chronobiology lab in the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Queensland in Australia. Shannon J. Clough, a postdoctoral researcher in the UB Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, is co-first author with Rawashdeh. The UB researchers were interested in circadian rhythms because addiction upsets them, increasing craving for the drug and making relapse after treatment more likely. “Since various aspects of circadian rhythms are conserved among mammals, these findings may be directly translatable to humans,” says Margarita Dubocovich, senior author and chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Circadian rhythms out of sync

“The circadian system is negatively impacted by drugs of addiction and it doesn’t necessarily recover,” Rawashdeh says. “We also know that the success of rehabilitation and prevention of relapse is linked to the degree of circadian disturbance in addicts.” To better understand the relationship between addiction and circadian rhythms, the researchers studied mice from whom the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), a small region in the brain’s hypothalamus that acts as the master circadian clock, was removed. “Metabolism and sleep cycles are all off kilter when someone is addicted,” Rawashdeh explains, “just like an animal whose master circadian clock has been removed.” “It’s like being in a constant state of jet lag,” Dubocovich notes. “You are in a constant transition state and the same goes for these animals.” That’s what happens when the SCN, the master circadian driver, becomes decoupled from the so-called “slave” oscillators that it controls, one of which is the methamphetamine-sensitive circadian oscillator or MASCO.

Exercise as meth substitute

The researchers found that running wheel access and methamphetamine reinstate circadian rhythmicity in animals with no SCN, providing periodic feedback to a newly activated circadian brain clock, which could be the MASCO. “Our idea was that if you pair a reward, in this case access to the running wheel, along with methamphetamine in 24-hour intervals over a period of time, the animal’s fragmented sleep/wake cycles would acclimatize to the 24-hour cycles, a process we call entrainment and consolidation,” Rawashdeh says. Even more fascinating, he adds, is the fact that the re-established circadian rhythm in sleep/wake cycles persists even after removing methamphetamine.

Tapping into brain plasticity