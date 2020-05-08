Team probes violent storms, lightning on Jupiter

Michael Wong is an astronomer, but he spends his days tracking storm systems and lightning flashes on Jupiter like some Earth-bound meteorologist looking for harbingers of bad weather.

Wong is far from being able to forecast Jovian weather, however. His goal, for now, is to understand the physics and chemistry of the roiling, changeable atmosphere of our solar system’s largest planet, where thunderheads are five times taller than those on Earth, and storm systems themselves can exceed the size of our planet.

He’s lucky to have the help of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the ground-based Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, which have teamed up with the Juno spacecraft now orbiting Jupiter to probe the mightiest storms in the solar system that take place more than 500 million miles from Earth.

“We want to know how Jupiter’s atmosphere works,” said Wong, an associate researcher in UC Berkeley’s Center for Integrative Planetary Science.

Wong is part of a team of researchers that includes Imke de Pater, a Berkeley professor of astronomy, Amy Simon of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Andrew Stephens at Gemini Observatory. Together, they combine multiwavelength observations from Hubble and Gemini with close-up views from Juno’s orbit to gain new insights into turbulent weather on this distant world.