How Airborne is the Virus?

In March, an Italian study claiming that pollution particles could be a vector for spreading SARS-CoV-2 made the headlines. The physicist and chemist Jean-François Doussin explains why this thesis does not hold up and tells us what we know about the spread of the virus through the air.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, the idea that pollution particles could be a vector for spreading the virus has been trumpeted in media of all types. How did this rumour start?

Jean-François Doussin: It all started with a report drafted by 12 Italian academics and posted online in mid-March. The authors, who are not specialists in atmospheric pollution, stated that the high concentrations of fine particles in northern Italy, a highly industrialised – and therefore heavily polluted – valley, may have facilitated the propagation of coronavirus in the Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions. Even though the study did not meet standard criteria for ensuring the validity of scientific findings (it was never subjected to peer review), and despite the appeal for caution issued by the Italian Aerosol Society (IAS, an association of Italian aerosol experts), echoed in our country by the European Research Infrastructure for the observation of Aerosol, Clouds and Trace Gases, ACTRIS, the theory upheld by the Italian researchers caused an uproar. Major national and international news outlets relayed it, presenting it as fact, and even started referring to fine particles as a ‘boulevard for coronavirus’. The thesis then began circulating on the social networks, since of course bad news always travels faster…

Did the pseudo-risk of a link between pollution and the propagation of coronavirus prompt any cities to alter their public health strategies?

J.-F.D: Yes – most recently, the mayor of Paris asked for the facilitated implementation of alternate-day travel if vehicle traffic turned out to be ‘too intense’ after the lifting of the lockdown, in particular because ‘studies have shown that particle pollution leads to an accelerated propagation of coronavirus’. In this pandemic period, it is certainly necessary to reduce fine particulate matter because it weakens the body. And it is true that the current anxiety about using public transportation fans fears of a return to peak pollution levels. But, given what we know today, the risk of facilitating the spread of the virus cannot be used as grounds for the much-needed fight to preserve air quality. Another example illustrates the possible impact of fake news on government decision-making: according to the newspaper La Repubblica, the Italian research council is in favour of opening the beaches this summer, except in the event of rough seas, because the sea spray will allegedly increase contamination.

The Italian researchers’ assertions were met with great scepticism by the scientific community. Why was that?

J.-F.D: For several reasons. First of all, the correlation that they established between fine particle pollution and contamination levels, in other words between peak pollution and peak infection periods, was based on sets of data (concerning the number of infections and fine particulates), a time interval (10-29 February), a geographic zone and meteorological variables that were all much too limited to have any chance of producing sound scientific conclusions. In addition, the study ignores well-established aspects of fine-particle physics. In fact, simple calculations show that the probability of two fine particles (e.g. one pollution molecule and another containing the virus) colliding and ‘coagulating’ to form a single mass, which then travels over several kilometres, is virtually negligible as long as the concentration does not exceed 10,000 particles per cubic centimetre. Concerning pollution particulates, such a threshold could be found right at the mouth of a factory smokestack or vehicle exhaust pipe, but is exceedingly rare in the atmosphere. As for the number of virus-laden fine particles in the air exhaled by an infected person, it varies from 0.06 to 3 per cubic centimetre, or up to 100 according to certain sources. Whether for pollution particles or those of respiratory origin, that’s a long way from the fateful threshold of 10,000!