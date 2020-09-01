Insect wings inspire new ways to fight superbugs

Bacteria-killing surfaces

The wings of cicadas and dragonflies are covered in tiny nanopillars, which were the first nanopatterns developed by scientists aiming to imitate their bactericidal effects.

Since then, they’ve also precisely engineered other nanoshapes like sheets and wires, all designed to physically damage bacteria cells.

Bacteria that land on these nanostructures find themselves pulled, stretched or sliced apart, rupturing the bacterial cell membrane and eventually killing them.

The new review for the first time categorises the different ways these surface nanopatterns deliver the necessary mechanical forces to burst the cell membrane.

“Our synthetic biomimetic nanostructures vary substantially in their anti-bacterial performance and it’s not always clear why,” Ivanova said.

“We have also struggled to work out the optimal shape and dimensions of a particular nanopattern, to maximise its lethal power.

“While the synthetic surfaces we’ve been developing take nature to the next level, even looking at dragonflies, for example, we see that different species have wings that are better at killing some bacteria than others.

“When we examine the wings at the nanoscale, we see differences in the density, height and diameter of the nanopillars that cover the surfaces of these wings, so we know that getting the nanostructures right is key.”