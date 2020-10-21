Student Turns Old Polaroid Into New Digital Camera

“I pretty much had to gut it. Very little of the original parts are still in there,” said Zeloof, who bought the 1985 Polaroid instant camera on eBay for $15. “I installed electric switches behind the shutter button and an on/off knob to make the camera work. There’s also an entire computer inside, with a battery and a charging circuit.”

He added a printer and installed a brass rod to hold the thermal paper, which has enough room to print 150 pictures through a slot in the front of the machine. The camera stays charged for about eight hours.

Zeloof isn’t the first person to rebuild a Polaroid. That’s why he added the date stamp and Bluetooth/WiFi chip — to be different.

“It’s nice to have the capability to save the photos to my computer,” he said. “The printed pictures are on receipt paper, so they’ll fade and disappear in a few years.”

Zeloof admits he didn’t know anything about Polaroids or their mechanical structure when he thought up the idea back home this summer in New Jersey. When he’s not studying futuristic nanotechnology or serving as co-president of CMU’s Robotics Club, he’s fascinated with technology that was popular before he was born. For instance, he created a dark room to develop his own pictures when he was a kid.

Zeloof said his quarantine project is another example of Carnegie Mellon’s culture of encouraging students to tinker with and invent technology.

“I dove right into the camera and could have made some fatal mistakes. Fortunately, I didn’t. It took a bit longer than I thought, but it looks like a regular Polaroid. People love it, and so do I,” he said. “I’m very happy with the way it turned out.”