A promising lead for preventing severe forms of Covid-19

The term “neutrophils” is little known to the general public, but in fact this family of white blood cells may play a key role in the body’s reaction to Covid-19. “Circulating neutrophils in the blood are the first cells to be recruited in the event of viral intrusion into a tissue. These cells from the immune system then leave the bloodstream and enter the infected area – the lung, in the case of a Covid-19 infection,” explains Mireille Laforge, an immunologist at the environnemental Toxicity, Therapeutic Targets, cellular Signaling and Biomarkers laboratory (T3S), who with other scientists from the CNRS, INSERM and Université de Paris has authored an article on this subject in Nature Reviews Immunology.

Cells that lose control

Once in the infected tissue, the neutrophils are activated and release free radicals, or reactive oxygen species (ROS) that destroy the infective agent. The problem is that although ROS are highly effective weapons against intruders, these toxic derivatives may also escape control by the body and turn back on it, attacking its healthy cells. “Under normal circumstances, the body benefits from antioxidant defences that rapidly neutralise ROS. But these decline with age or in the case of pathologies such as diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions, thus leading to oxidative stress,” she adds.

This means that an excessive activation of neutrophils and a particularly abundant production of their fatal weapon, ROS, may be involved in severe forms of Sars CoV-2. “This theory, verified by several international studies, has been supported by the presence in Covid-19 patients of an abnormally high proportion of neutrophils in the blood, all the more so in the case of an acute form of the disease.”

The over-excitement of these immune system cells may contribute to a worsening of the condition and various complications observed in patients admitted to intensive care units: circulatory disorders and blood clots, damage to the lungs and other bodily tissues and insufficient levels of oxygen in the blood, which may lead to the patient’s death.

Indeed, as well as destroying the infective agent, ROS are able to directly attack healthy cells, such as those making up the walls of blood vessels, but also erythrocytes, preventing them from fixing oxygen and then distributing it throughout the body. “This simultaneous damage to lung tissues and red cells may explain why the oxygen levels measured in the blood of these patients remain abnormally low even if they have been put under respiratory support,” notes the researcher.

The key role of neutrophils and free radicals during the course of the disease may also explain why children, whose neutrophils are less reactive and antioxidant defences are more efficient, are less affected by severe forms of Covid-19.