Sensors, the other quantum revolution

Identifying every pipe and cavity beneath our cities, anticipating a volcanic eruption, or observing brain activity in the most minute detail, these are only some of the tantalising promises made by a new type of instrument with unprecedented sensitivity: quantum sensors. Of all the quantum technologies under development, they are among the most advanced, with some even emerging from the laboratory and reaching the market!

Exceptional sensitivity

As their name suggests, quantum sensors use the properties of quantum physics, the theory that describes phenomena on the atomic scale. Central to these devices are microscopic objects (photons, atoms, electrons, etc.) that physicists can now manipulate at will, and even place within a particular quantum state, which is itself extremely sensitive to the least disturbance in the environment. Quantum sensors are built on the very same principle, which explains their remarkable receptivity to tiny signals of various kinds, such as the gravitational attraction of an object beneath our feet, or the magnetic fields emitted by our brain.

Atom interferometers are the first quantum sensors to have harnessed this potential. These devices, which were initially developed for basic research and metrology, use a laser to cool an atom cloud consisting of a few million particles to very low temperatures, approximately one millionth of a degree above absolute zero. “In these conditions, atoms move so slowly that we can precisely estimate the forces they are subject to, such as acceleration or rotation,” explains Arnaud Landragin, who directs the SYRTE laboratory.

These instruments for example can measure the acceleration of gravity, in which case they are referred to as atomic gravimeters. This is done by allowing atoms to free-fall under the effect of terrestrial attraction. During this process, the particles are subject to a series of laser pulses that place each of them within a quantum superposition – between a state in which it has not absorbed a laser photon, and another in which it has gained speed by absorbing such a photon – before making these two situations interfere. Observations are then made of the interference signal that reflects differences in path between the two states as a result of the acceleration of gravity (g), which makes it possible to work out the latter’s value. “The measurement is extremely accurate, as we can detect fluctuations in g on the order of one per billion, or the variation in gravity when rising three millimetres above the Earth’s surface!” observes Philippe Bouyer, director of the Photonics, Numerical and Nanosciences Laboratory (LP2N).