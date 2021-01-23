What is 5G for?

As mobile operators offer the first 5G subscriptions to the general public, this new standard for telecommunications raises doubts and resistance. The CNRS senior researcher Philippe Owezarski presents the issues involved.

Philippe Owezarski, you are the director of the Trustworthy Computing Systems and Networks (RISC) department at the CNRS Laboratory for Analysis and Architecture of Systems (LAAS). Can you explain what is driving the transition to 5G?

Philippe Owezarski: The growing bandwidth needs of cellular networks – and hence for throughput –are the first reason for the generation change from 4G to 5G. Users, who are increasingly hooked on streaming to mobile devices, want to watch videos in 4K on their smartphones, even though this is of questionable interest given the size of the screen. This sustained demand and the saturation of 4G are fuelling the development of new services, especially for professionals.

What are the primary changes?

P. O: In my opinion, 5G provides two things that 4G lacks: differentiated classes of service, and softwarisation. Three classes of service will soon be available, with characteristics that are specifically adapted to users’ needs and applications.

To start with, eMBB is a standard service compared to current cellular networks, but with a significant increase in throughput. URLLC, on the other hand, targets applications that have temporal constraints. It has much lower latency and hence greater reactiveness. Finally, with mMTC, 5G can standardise communications for the Internet of Things, in which numerous protocols coexist today. These three classes of service come with the network architecture type known as network slicing, which can cut the communication matrix for time-frequency resources into different slices – each of which will provide users with the desired quality of service – and isolate them from one another in order to avoid disruption.

At the same time, softwarisation will make networks programmable, with no intervention required on their physical infrastructure. They will therefore become more flexible to manage, and will integrate new services more easily. For example, if user demand changes, it will be more straightforward to adapt throughput or offer specific services without physically changing the network’s hardware, such as the instruments that control antennas. This notion of a software-defined network is in fashion; bricks have been gradually added to 4G, but this principle will be native to 5G.

Moreover, the new MIMO antennas for 5G can adapt their propagation spectrum to a specific zone or terminal, without impacting surrounding areas. This is all made possible by equipment that is fully and dynamically programmable. Artificial intelligence (AI) could even be used to optimise communications.

What specific services are of interest to professionals and researchers?

P. O: Some handle very high-definition video data requiring extremely high throughput, such as the French space agency, CNES, which uses satellite and cellular mobile networks to transmit remote-sensing images. Low latency services on cellular networks could also control factories and various industrial processes at a distance, with very short reaction times.

Along the same lines, I believe that one of the central applications will involve autonomous or connected vehicles. Their on-board artificial intelligence has shown its limitations, as it is not effective or rapid enough in decision-making. Yet every tenth of a second counts when it comes to braking to avoid a pedestrian. The centralisation of AI on servers, or a cloud, will facilitate the integration of general driving conditions, such as the state of traffic and road signs, and will also offer better calculations, for they will be performed by more powerful machines than the electronics in a car. This will considerably improve the functioning of connected vehicles, although these instructions must also be transmitted with a throughput and reactivity that only 5G can provide at this stage. This principle is not the stuff of science fiction, and local experiments will be conducted shortly. Low latency services are also of interest for remote surgery. Specialists operating remotely must have the same visual rendering for their gestures as when they are physically present with the patient.

What contributions has 5G made to research in telecommunications?

P. O: Network slicing will make it possible to reserve slices of the 5G cellular network to conduct trials in a real environment. As these slices are isolated from one another, experiments will be feasible on one slice, without taking the risk that a problem might affect the rest of the network. But we’re not quite there yet, as slicing is not available on all of today’s commercial 5G networks. We still have to use experimental platforms, such as anechoic chambers , which are not disrupted by external waves, and prevent us from interfering with the operational functioning of 5G networks.