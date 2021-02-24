UK police find missing Brits quicker, at home or abroad

A new report shows that British citizens who are missing abroad were more than twice as likely to be found by UK police as police in the country of disappearance.

Research by the Centre for the Study of Missing Persons (CSMP) at the University of Portsmouth also shows they were likely to be missing for much longer than if they disappeared in the UK.

The study found that British people who vanish abroad tend to be missing for extended periods, on average 134 days. This compares with 88 percent of people who go missing in the UK being found within the first 48 hours.

Dr Karen Shalev-Greene, Director of the Centre for the Study of Missing Persons at the University of Portsmouth, says: Missing persons cases within the UK are typically resolved within the first 48 hours, but British citizens who go missing abroad tend to take much longer to be found. Our analysis shows that only 17.4 percent of these people are discovered within the first two days. Furthermore, nearly a third of the sample remained missing for over a month.”

The researchers examined 330 closed cases from nine UK forces, relating to data collected between 2017 and 2019. In total, 65 percent of those people who were reported missing abroad were either found by the UK police (41.8 percent), discovered by their family (11.9 percent) or returned by their own accord (11.6 percent). Non-UK police or authorities accounted for just 20 percent of all finds.