Towards a Post-Quantum Cryptography

The quantum computing revolution will make many concepts and devices obsolete, thereby generating certain security problems. The National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US has organised an international competition to establish new cryptographic principles. The researcher Adeline Roux-Langlois sheds light on the issues involved.

In what ways do quantum technologies pose a threat to cryptography?

Adeline Roux-Langlois: Cryptography is based on mathematical problems that are extremely difficult for conventional computers to solve or avoid. However, the quantum machines of the future will be able to do so more easily, making our protection systems obsolete. For now, quantum computers are not powerful or advanced enough to defeat today’s cryptographic protocols, but it is important to prepare for them.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which is in charge of establishing various technological and measurement standards in the United States, launched an international competition in 2017 to build scientific consensus regarding post-quantum cryptography. This process has entered its third and final phase, with both academic and industrial researchers contributing to the effort. Among the sixty-nine initial submissions, the NIST selected those that would make it to the following stage of the competition based on criteria such as security, performance, and the characteristics of the implementation. It also took into consideration studies published by the scientific community, in addition to possible attacks against each scheme.

What is cryptography currently based on?

A. R.-L.: There are two approaches for encrypting data, private-key encryption and public-key encryption. In private-key encryption, users share a key. This approach is more secure and less vulnerable to quantum technology, but it is also less practical to use in many cases. The public-key encryption system is based on two keys, one that is kept secret, and another that is available to all. For example, everyone can send encrypted emails to a recipient, who is the only one able to read them. It is nevertheless important to be confident that the problem from which the keys are calculated is sufficiently complex, as any algorithm that can solve it in a reasonable amount of time will provide access to protected data. Ensuring that riddles are difficult enough is the very foundation of security.

Today there are two major types of hard problems, factorisation and discrete logarithm. Factorisation involves decomposing a number into a product of two prime numbers, which is much more tricky than it seems when dealing with very large numbers. Similarly, for the time being no algorithm can effectively calculate a discrete logarithm. The NIST competition is not just limited to encryption. Other algorithms will have to analyse the signature, in other words authenticate the source of a message without being susceptible to falsification. In both cases the criteria clearly include security, but also the system’s speed and fluidity.