The Science of Underground Kingdoms

Understanding ant physics

Next, Andrade’s team set about analyzing what the ants were actually doing as they worked, and a few patterns emerged. For one, Andrade says, the ants tried to be efficient as possible. That meant they dug their tunnels along the inside edges of the cups, because the cup itself would act as part of their tunnels’ structures, resulting in less work for them. They also dug their tunnels as straight as possible.

“That makes sense because a straight line is the shortest path between two points,” Andrade says. “And with them taking advantage of the sides of the container, it shows that the ants are very efficient at what they do.”

The ants also dug their tunnels as steeply as they possibly could, right up to what’s known as the angle of repose. That angle represents the steepest angle that a granular material—a material made of individual grains—can be piled up before it collapses.

To understand the angle of repose, picture a child building a sand castle at the beach. If the child uses dry sand, every scoop of sand they add will slide down the sides of the pile they’ve already made. More sand will make the pile taller, but also wider, and it will never get steeper. On the other hand, if the child uses wet sand, they will be able to pile the sand steeply enough to build walls, and towers, and all the other things a sand castle might have. Wet sand has a higher angle of repose than dry sand, and every granular material has an angle that is unique to it. The ants, Andrade says, can tell how steep that angle is for whatever they’re digging in, and they don’t exceed it. That, too, makes sense, he says.

“If I’m a digger, and I’m going to survive, my digging technique is going to align with the laws of physics, otherwise my tunnels are going to collapse and I’m going to die,” he says.

Finally, the team discovered something about the physics of ant tunnels that could one day be useful to humans.

As ants remove grains of soil they are subtly causing a rearrangement in the force chains around the tunnel. Those chains, somewhat randomized before the ants begin digging, rearrange themselves around the outside of the tunnel, sort of like a cocoon or liner. As they do so, two things happen: 1.) the force chains strengthen the existing walls of the tunnel and 2.) the force chains relieve pressure from the grains at end of the tunnel where the ants are working, making it easier for the ants to safely remove them.

“It’s been a mystery in both engineering and in ant ecology how ants build these structures that persist for decades,” Parker says. “It turns out that by removing grains in this pattern that we observed, the ants benefit from these circumferential force chains as they dig down.”

But what about the central question of the team’s hypothesis? Are ants aware of what they’re doing when they dig?

What ants know and don’t

“What we discovered was that they didn’t seem to ‘know’ what they are doing,” Andrade says. “They didn’t systematically look for soft spots in the sand. Rather, they evolved to dig according to the laws of physics.”

Parker calls this a behavioral algorithm.

“That algorithm does not exist within a single ant,” he says. “It’s this emergent colony behavior of all these workers acting like a superorganism. How that behavioral program is spread across the tiny brains of all these ants is a wonder of the natural world we have no explanation for.”

Andrade says he hopes to begin working on an artificial intelligence approach that can emulate that behavioral algorithm so he can simulate how ants dig on a computer. Part of that emulation, Andrade says, will be determining how to scale ant physics for human-sized tunnels.

“Granular materials scale in different ways than other materials like fluids or solids,” he says. “You can go from experiments at the grain scale, in this case a few millimeters, to the meter scale, by scaling the intergranular friction coefficient.”

The next step after that? Robotic ants that could dig tunnels for humans.

“Moving granular materials is very energy intensive, and it’s very expensive and you always need an operator there running the machines,” he says. “This would be the final frontier.”

The paper describing the research, titled, “Unearthing real time 3D ant tunneling mechanics,” appears in the August 23 issue of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Co-authors are Robert Buarque de Macedo, applied mechanics graduate student; Shilpa Joya, a former PhD student at Caltech; Edward Andò and Gioacchino Viggiani of Université Grenoble Alpes; and Raj Kumar Pal of Kansas State University.

Funding for the research was provided by a grant from the United States Army Research Office.

Joe Parker is an affiliated faculty member of the Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute for Neuroscience.