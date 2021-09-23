NASA Robots Compete in DARPA’s Subterranean Challenge Final

The Tunnel Circuit took place in August 2019 in mining tunnels under Pittsburgh, with Team CoSTAR placing second; they took first in the Urban Circuit, held in February 2020 at an unfinished power plant in Elma, Washington. The Systems Competition Cave Circuit was canceled in the fall of 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This week’s final event, held in the 4-million-square-foot (370,000-square-meter) Louisville Mega Cavern, features a combination of all three subdomains that DARPA has designed – from cave systems with irregular passages and large caverns to subsurface structures with complex layouts that reach several stories high.

Team CoSTAR relies on a diverse array of robots to fulfill the mission goals. They first send in robot scouts to explore the environment, then select a subset of robots best able to collectively satisfy the overall mission goals depending on their mode of locomotion.

“The final contest will be particularly challenging, since we must use wheeled, legged, and flying robots to access all of the complex spaces that DARPA will build into the competition. I am excited to see how our very diverse robot team will perform,” said Joel Burdick, a Caltech professor and JPL research scientist who leads the Caltech campus section of Team CoSTAR.

The robots will also produce a live 3D map as they locate objects that represent a disaster-response and search-and-rescue scenario, such as manikins (to simulate human survivors), cellphones, and backpacks distributed throughout a large environment.

“Our participation in this exciting effort helps further one of the main goals of Caltech’s Center for Autonomous Systems & Technologies (CAST): developing robots that can help find and rescue humans in future disasters,” said Burdick.

Also present will be environment-specific artifacts, such as a carbon-dioxide-emitting source that mimics a gas leak in an urban setting, or a helmet in a cave setting that would indicate a nearby human presence. The team of robots must operate autonomously, for the most part, with no or limited radio contact with a single human supervisor, and the mission must be completed in one hour. The more objects they can traverse to, reach, identify, and precisely locate, the more points earned.

“It is a complex challenge for hardware and software design, but also for the diverse team that has persevered through the challenges facing us in the competition and the real world these last three years,” said Benjamin Morrell, robotics technologist at JPL and perception lead on Team CoSTAR. “It’s amazing to see what the team has produced, and I’m thrilled to see our system be put to the test against some of the best roboticists in the world. I’m also excited to see how SubT will springboard further advances in enhanced autonomous robots.”

