Mars: Jezero crater really was a lake

The first published data from the Perseverance rover shows that there was a large, deep lake on Mars 3.6 billion years ago, and that it was swept away by a climate upheaval.

After years of preparation and the nerve-wracking take-off and landing phases, the publication of the very first results of a space mission is always a very special moment. Those of Perseverance, published today in the journal Science, are no exception: as we suspected, Jezero crater, the site 35 kilometers in diameter where the rover landed in February 2021, welcomed a real lake several billion years ago.

Finding traces of water and selecting samples

Confirming this hypothesis requires images of vertical surfaces such as cliffs, something that cannot be obtained using orbital observations, however invaluable they may be. Only a rover with on-board cameras can study them directly. NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, supported by an international team, initially set two major objectives for Perseverance.

“The mission’s goal is to use the rover to help us understand the geology and ancient climate of Mars, and to try to detect traces of past life which might still be preserved,” explains Nicolas Mangold, CNRS senior researcher at LPG. “To do this, Perseverance has to sample rocks of various types and ages.” The rover is therefore focusing on sedimentary rocks formed in the presence (or not) of water and on older samples of crust, such as those found in the Gale crater, currently being explored by the Curiosity rover.

Perseverance will also have to select some forty samples, which will be the first ever brought back to Earth. This unprecedented return will be carried out by two other US / European collaborative missions, still under development and planned for the early 2030s.

A lake fed by a river

In the meantime, Perseverance is hard at work. Its first scientific results have just been published in the prestigious journal Science, with Mangold as lead author. The findings first of all confirm that, around 3.6 billion years ago, the Jezero crater really was a lake fed by a river flowing through a delta. The circular body of water covered an area 35 kilometres in diameter and was several tens of metres deep.

SuperCam superstar

These discoveries were only made possible by studying sedimentary strata on Kodiak Butte, located in the former delta. But although Perseverance landed two kilometres from its initial target, its seven on-board instruments still enabled it to operate remotely. SuperCam, its main instrument, is an impressive camera whose job is to observe and analyse rocks. It is operational even when analysing objects around ten centimetres in size located several kilometres from the rover.

“SuperCam is unusual in that it brings together five different techniques,” explains Sylvestre Maurice, a researcher at IRAP and co-Principal Investigator for the camera. “One instrument provides information about the elemental chemical composition of the rocks, two others analyse their mineralogy, a camera takes high-quality remote images and, last but not least, a microphone succeeded in making the first recording of sounds on Mars. We had to juggle the requirements of each component to make them fit into a single instrument that is as innovative as it is complex.”