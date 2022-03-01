Act while climate solutions exist, IPCC urges

What sort of action can be taken?

C. P.: We provide strong evidence that the 2015 Paris Agreement’s target to limit warming to below 1.5°C is ideal, and that staying below 2°C is vital for some systems; beyond this threshold, damage and loss to human and natural systems will become severe. It’s important to note that every step to reduce the level of warming is a step forward. In particular, adaptation options can be taken to help reduce the impacts of projected climate change. Many of these are “nature-based solutions” that revolve around restoring and protecting natural systems to make them healthier and more resilient to climate change, which in turn secures the services they provide: food, water storage and quality, pest control, and of course carbon sinks to take up carbon that we release into the atmosphere.

Technological solutions can also be developed in the future. But restoring and protecting ecosystems is something we know how to do and can do straight away. Technological options on their own are not sufficient, and neither are nature-based ones. We’re at a stage where we really have to do everything possible to limit future global warming. Beyond getting natural ecosystems healthier, we also need to rethink our agricultural procedures to raise crops and animals in ways that emit fewer greenhouse gases. This involves drawing on agroecology, an umbrella term for different farming practices that use more diverse crop species, less fertiliser and other sustainable methods that can help us cope with climate change.

This isn’t so much about codependency with nature because humans depend on nature and not the other way around, but about the connections between healthy human systems and healthy natural systems. For example, forests and farms can be managed to have more natural predators or higher crop diversity in order to buffer against extreme climate events. One crop might be affected but another might be more resistant. In other words, total food production is more resilient when we resort to agroecological techniques that involve growing different crop species close to one another within landscapes that include natural systems where predators and pollinators can help those crops fare better and contribute to lowering the amounts of artificial pesticides needed. We’re trying to provide a pathway towards “climate-resilient development”, which brings all of these ideas together into a framework for developing a human society in better harmony with nature. While there are still options on the table for moving forward, these become scarcer as global warming increases. If we think of low-lying islands, many will be submerged no matter what we do because of the long time-lapse between carbon being released into the atmosphere and sea levels rising. The only option for some of these island populations is to migrate because no other options are left.

How has the IPCC evolved since your first involvement in 1997 ?

C. P.: The original IPCC was only made up of climate scientists. Then came “impact specialists”, mainly biologists and ecosystem ecologists, and gradually specialists in policy development, urban planning, feasibility, etc. It’s a much more diverse body now, with experts in both the natural and social sciences, which has proved incredibly important for developing some of the climate-resilient options we’re trying to provide.

You are a laureate of the “Make Our Planet Great Again” initiative launched in 2017 to support US scientists relocating to France after the US pulled out of the Paris Agreement. Is our planet becoming great again?

C. P.: It’s becoming better! The public today is quite knowledgeable about climate change. Policy-makers generally accept that action is needed. But whether such action is actually taken becomes very political – that’s the difficult part. Yet seeing the world come together to agree that this is one of the most important issues we have ever faced is a giant step forward. I believe – and the evidence is there – that we can still do something about it.