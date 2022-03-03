A Gel That Regrows the Brain

Tatiana Segura has discovered a way to modify biomaterials—such as polymers that are found naturally in living organisms—to create a novel gel that regrows tissue in damaged areas of the body and promotes wound healing. Her lab’s efforts are leading to transformative outcomes for those who have experienced stroke, brain damage, bone malformation, and more.

