Females beat males at understanding others

Females are generally better than males at understanding others’ thoughts and feelings, according to a new study of over 300,000 people in 57 countries.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the largest of its kind to date. It used a widely used test called the “Reading the Mind in the Eyes” Test, which asks participants to pick the word that best describes what the person in the photo is thinking or feeling based on a photo of the person’s eye region. The test is commonly used to measure theory of mind, also known as cognitive empathy.

Previous studies have found that females score higher than males on theory of mind tests, but most of these studies have been limited to small samples. This study, however, found that females on average score significantly higher than males on the test in 36 countries, and similar to males in 21 countries. There was no country where males scored significantly higher than females. The difference was observed across all ages and in non-English versions of the test in eight languages.

The cause of this difference is unknown and may be the result of both biological and social factors. Some researchers believe that it may be due to differences in brain structure or function, while others believe that it may be the result of socialization and cultural expectations. For example, girls and women may be more likely to be encouraged to focus on and express their emotions, while boys and men may be more likely to be encouraged to suppress their emotions.

In addition to sex, the study also looked at the role of other factors in theory of mind abilities. The researchers found that “D-scores,” which measure the difference between a person’s drive to systemize (analyze and understand systems) and their drive to empathize (understand and share others’ feelings), were a significant negative predictor of scores on the Eyes Test. This means that people with higher D-scores (who are more driven to systemize) tend to score lower on the test. The researchers also found that age was a significant predictor of scores on the test, with older people generally scoring higher than younger people.

The researchers also looked at the relationship between theory of mind abilities and other measures of social and cognitive functioning. They found that scores on the Eyes Test were significantly correlated with measures of social functioning, such as social skills and social support, as well as with measures of cognitive functioning, such as intelligence and memory. This suggests that theory of mind abilities may be important for social and cognitive functioning more broadly.

The study has several limitations, including the use of self-report measures and the reliance on online samples. The researchers caution that the results should be interpreted with caution and that more research is needed to fully understand the causes and consequences of individual differences in theory of mind.

Overall, the study provides further evidence for the existence of differences in theory of mind abilities between males and females and highlights the importance of considering both biological and social factors in understanding these differences. It also highlights the potential value of theory of mind abilities for social and cognitive functioning more broadly.