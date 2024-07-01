Eating Baby Carrots Three Times a Week Boosts Skin Health

New research suggests that snacking on baby carrots just a few times a week could significantly improve your skin health and potentially lower your risk of certain diseases. The study, presented at NUTRITION 2024, the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting, reveals how this simple dietary change can increase beneficial compounds in your skin.

Carrot Snacks Increase Skin Carotenoids

The study found that eating about half a cup of baby carrots three times a week led to a 10.8% increase in skin carotenoids. These compounds, responsible for the bright colors in many fruits and vegetables, are linked to better skin health, stronger immune function, and lower risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and some cancers.

“Previous studies have demonstrated that skin carotenoid levels can be increased by consuming three times the recommended serving of fruits and vegetables every day for three weeks,” said Mary Harper Simmons, a Master of Science in Nutrition student at Samford University. “Our findings suggest that a small, simple dietary modification — incorporating baby carrots as a snack — can significantly increase skin carotenoid accumulation.”

Combining Carrots with Multivitamins

The researchers also discovered that combining the carrot snacks with a multivitamin containing beta carotene boosted skin carotenoids even further, by 21.6%. Interestingly, taking the multivitamin alone didn’t increase carotenoid levels.

“We found that the combination of baby carrots and a multivitamin supplement that contains beta carotene can have an interactive effect on skin carotenoid accumulation,” said Simmons. “To get a beneficial effect, people should choose a multivitamin that contains beta carotene, and remember to eat baby carrots at least three times a week.”

The study involved 60 young adults randomly assigned to four groups: one eating apple slices (as a control), one eating baby carrots, one taking a multivitamin with beta carotene, and one combining carrots and the multivitamin. Researchers measured skin carotenoid levels before and after the four-week intervention using a specialized instrument called a VeggieMeter.

These findings suggest that small, achievable changes in diet can have measurable impacts on health markers. For those struggling to meet daily vegetable intake recommendations, incorporating baby carrots as a regular snack could be an easy and effective strategy.

The researchers plan to explore why the multivitamin alone didn’t increase carotenoid levels and to study the effects of other carotenoid-rich foods like sweet potatoes and leafy greens. As this research continues, it may provide more insights into how specific foods and supplements interact to influence our health.

While these results are promising, it’s important to note that this study has not yet undergone full peer review. Further research will be needed to confirm these findings and explore their long-term health implications. Nonetheless, for those looking to boost their vegetable intake, reaching for baby carrots a few times a week seems like a smart and simple choice.