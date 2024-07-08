Kinsey Survey Reveals 90% of Americans Face ‘Sexual Exploitation’

A newly revised gold standard survey unveils shocking rates of sexual exploitation across the United States. The updated Sexual Experiences Survey – Victimization (SES-V) exposes a widespread problem affecting nearly all adults.

Researchers from over 10 U.S. universities and the Kinsey Institute collaborated on this first major revision of the SES-V since 2007. Published in a special issue of the Journal of Sex Research on July 8, 2024, the survey now includes more inclusive language and new categories of exploitation.

Capturing Modern Tactics of Sexual Predators

The revised SES-V addresses current methods used by sexual predators, including online targeting, reproductive coercion, and “stealthing” – the non-consensual removal of condoms during sex.

“Sexual exploitation research must keep pace with the real-life experiences of victims,” said Dr. Mary Koss from the University of Arizona, who led the revision. “Better solutions will come from the more comprehensive and accurate measurement of sexual exploitation that the updated SES-V captures.”

Preliminary data from a nationally representative sample of 347 adults aged 18 to 83 revealed staggering results. A whopping 90% of respondents reported experiencing some form of sexual exploitation. Even more concerning, 60% of women and 29% of men had experiences meeting the FBI’s definition of rape or attempted rape.

Technology Facilitates New Forms of Abuse

The survey uncovered high rates of technology-facilitated exploitation, with 67% of respondents receiving unwanted sexual materials or threats about sharing intimate photos online. This category was the only one where men reported similar rates to women.

Other key findings include:

– 18% experienced reproductive coercion

– 17% were made to penetrate another person against their will

– Lower-level exploitation was linked to higher rates of severe assault

– The most common tactic reported was ignoring a victim’s refusal

Dr. Zoe Peterson, Director of the Kinsey Institute’s Sexual Assault Research Initiative and lead author of the study, emphasized the urgency of these findings. “Although preliminary, these findings reveal a fuller—and more alarming—picture,” she said. “We urgently need to expand how we fight sexual exploitation to address the array of experiences—from unwanted sexual attention online to physically forced sexual penetration—that SES-V brings to light.”

The economic impact of sexual assault is staggering. The CDC estimates the annual cost of rape in the U.S. at nearly $3.1 trillion, though the actual figure may be much higher. Despite recent increases in government funding, including $1 billion for the Violence Against Women Act, these new data suggest current measures fall short.

The revised SES-V is now freely available in English and Spanish, allowing researchers worldwide to contribute standardized data. This comprehensive tool promises to shed light on the true extent of sexual exploitation and inform more effective prevention and support strategies.

As society grapples with the implications of these findings, one thing is clear: addressing sexual exploitation in all its forms must become a top priority for policymakers, educators, and communities across the nation.