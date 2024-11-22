Early Menopause Hormone Therapy Shows No Long-Term Impact on Memory, Thinking

A decade-long study brings welcome clarity for women considering hormone therapy during early menopause: short-term treatment has no lasting effects – positive or negative – on cognitive function. This finding offers reassurance to those weighing treatment options while managing menopausal symptoms.

The decision to use menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) has long been complicated by concerns about its long-term effects on brain health. Now, a comprehensive follow-up study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison provides some much-needed answers for women and their healthcare providers.

The research team, led by Dr. Carey Gleason, revisited participants from the Kronos Early Estrogen Prevention Study (KEEPS) nearly a decade after their initial treatment. The original study involved women in early postmenopause who received either oral estrogen, transdermal estrogen (patch), or a placebo for four years. While previous research had raised concerns about hormone therapy’s effects on cognition in older women, this study specifically focused on treatment during early menopause.

“For women in menopause and the health care providers caring for them, getting direct, clear and evidence-based information about menopausal hormone therapy is challenging,” the researchers note. “And they need data to guide their decisions.”

The follow-up study involved 275 women who completed cognitive testing approximately ten years after their initial treatment. The results were unequivocal: women who had received short-term hormone therapy performed similarly on cognitive tests compared to those who had taken a placebo. This held true regardless of whether they had used oral or transdermal estrogen.

These findings are particularly significant because they address a critical knowledge gap. While previous studies had linked hormone therapy to cognitive concerns in women over 65, this research specifically examined the impact of treatment timing – showing that short-term therapy during early menopause carries no long-term cognitive risks.

However, the researchers also emphasize an important caveat: while the treatment proved safe for brain health, it didn’t offer any protective benefits against cognitive decline either. Additionally, the study focused on women with good cardiovascular health, meaning the results might not apply to all women considering hormone therapy.

This research provides valuable guidance for women navigating the complex decision-making process around menopausal hormone therapy. When used short-term during early menopause, the treatment appears to offer a safe option for managing menopausal symptoms without compromising long-term cognitive health.

Glossary:

Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Treatment that replaces hormones no longer produced during menopause to help manage symptoms. Transdermal Estrogen Hormone therapy delivered through the skin via a patch, as opposed to oral medication. Cognitive Function Mental abilities including memory, thinking, learning, and reasoning. Early Postmenopause The period within three years after a woman’s final menstrual period.

What was the main finding of this long-term study regarding hormone therapy? Short-term hormone therapy during early menopause had no long-term effects – either positive or negative – on cognitive function. How long after the initial treatment did researchers follow up with participants? Researchers conducted follow-up testing approximately ten years after the initial four-year treatment period. What types of hormone therapy were studied? The study compared oral estrogen, transdermal estrogen (patch), and a placebo. What important limitation should be considered when interpreting these results? The study focused on women with good cardiovascular health, so the results might not apply to all women considering hormone therapy.

