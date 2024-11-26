Novel Material Points Way to More Efficient Heat-to-Electricity Conversion

Scientists have demonstrated a new approach to converting waste heat into electricity, using a material that generates voltage perpendicular to heat flow instead of parallel to it. This breakthrough in “transverse thermoelectric conversion” could lead to more efficient devices for capturing and utilizing waste heat from engines, industries, and other sources.

Every day, engines and industrial processes release enormous amounts of waste heat into the environment. Thermoelectric materials, which can convert this heat into usable electricity, offer a promising way to improve energy efficiency. Now, researchers from Tokyo University of Science have demonstrated a novel approach that could make these devices simpler and more effective.

“Transverse thermoelectric conversion is a phenomenon that is gaining attention as a new core technology for sensors capable of measuring temperature and heat flow,” explains Associate Professor Ryuji Okazaki, who led the study. “However, there are only a limited number of such materials, and no design guidelines have been established.”

Traditional thermoelectric devices generate voltage in the same direction as heat flow, requiring complex arrangements of different materials connected in series. These connection points increase electrical resistance and reduce efficiency. The new approach generates electricity perpendicular to heat flow, potentially eliminating many of these connections.

The researchers demonstrated this transverse effect in tungsten disilicide (WSi2), a semimetal with unique electronic properties. Through careful experiments and computer simulations, they found that WSi2’s unusual electronic structure—featuring different types of charge carriers moving in different dimensions—enables it to generate voltage perpendicular to heat flow when properly oriented.

