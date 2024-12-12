Reiki Therapy Shows Promise in Easing Cancer Treatment Symptoms

A comprehensive study at University Hospitals Connor Whole Health reveals that Reiki therapy significantly reduces pain, anxiety, and other symptoms in cancer patients receiving infusion treatments. The research provides compelling evidence for integrating this gentle, hands-on therapy into conventional cancer care settings.

Published in Journal of Pain and Symptom Management | Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Study Findings and Impact

The two-year study, conducted between March 2022 and February 2024, evaluated 392 Reiki sessions provided to 268 cancer patients during their infusion treatments. During these sessions, trained practitioners used the traditional technique of placing their hands on or above patients’ bodies to promote relaxation and healing responses.

The demographic reach of the study was notably diverse, with participants averaging 63.3 years of age and including both female (57.5%) and male patients. The racial composition reflected significant diversity, with 71.6% White and 26.5% Black/African American participants.

Using the Edmonton Symptom Assessment System (ESAS), researchers measured various symptoms before and after 15-20 minute Reiki sessions. The results showed marked improvements across all measured categories:

Pain reduction of 1.78 points

Fatigue decrease of 1.33 points

Anxiety reduction of 2.09 points

Nausea improvement of 2.30 points

Overall wellbeing increase of 1.37 points

As Dr. Francoise Adan, Chief Whole Health and Well-being Officer at UH and Director of UH Connor Whole Health, noted: “UH Connor Whole Health is prioritizing integrative approaches to care and producing groundbreaking research in the field, this study has provided valuable insights for the effects Reiki can have on our patients.”

Key Terms to Know

Reiki A therapeutic technique where practitioners place their hands on or above the body to generate relaxation and healing responses. ESAS (Edmonton Symptom Assessment System) A clinical tool used to measure multiple symptoms in patients, including pain, fatigue, anxiety, and nausea. Integrative Medicine An approach that combines conventional medical treatments with complementary therapies to support whole-person care.

Test Your Knowledge What is the basic technique used in Reiki therapy? Practitioners place their hands on or above the body of the receiver to generate relaxation and healing responses. How long were the Reiki sessions in this study? The Reiki sessions lasted 15-20 minutes during patients’ infusion treatments. What was the most significant symptom improvement observed in the study? Nausea showed the largest improvement with a reduction of 2.30 points, followed by anxiety at 2.09 points. What were the demographic characteristics of the study participants? The study included 268 unique patients with a mean age of 63.3 years, 57.5% female, 71.6% White, and 26.5% Black/African American.

