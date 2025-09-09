Cosmic Explosion Defies Rules of the Universe

The brightest explosions in space are supposed to be one-time events. This one went off again and again. On July 2, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope picked up a puzzling signal, later confirmed by Europe’s Very Large Telescope in Chile: a gamma-ray burst (GRB) that lasted a full day and repeated in discrete flashes.

Astronomers have dubbed the event GRB 250702B, and it has upended fifty years of assumptions. Gamma-ray bursts are normally born from the death of massive stars or the violent merger of compact objects. They flare for seconds or minutes, then vanish. But this source erupted not once, but three times over hours, with hints of earlier activity spotted by China’s Einstein Probe.

“It is unlike any other seen in 50 years of GRB observations,” said Antonio Martin-Carrillo, an astronomer at University College Dublin and co-lead author of the new study in *The Astrophysical Journal Letters*. “Gamma-ray bursts never repeat since the event that produces them is catastrophic.”

A Day-Long Blast

The sheer duration was already strange. According to co-author Andrew Levan of Radboud University, “This is 100 to 1000 times longer than most GRBs.” For a while, many assumed it must have originated inside our own Milky Way. Only when ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) used its HAWK-I infrared camera to pinpoint the source did the picture shift. Hubble confirmed the blast belonged to a separate galaxy, several billion light-years away.

That extragalactic origin raises the energy stakes dramatically. What could create such a drawn-out, repeating signal? Theories range from an unusually massive stellar collapse to the tidal shredding of a star by a black hole. Neither explanation is comfortable. If a 40-solar-mass star collapsed, it did so in a way never seen before. If a black hole is to blame, it likely belongs to the elusive intermediate-mass category, long suspected but rarely caught in the act.

“What we found was considerably more exciting – the fact that this object is extragalactic means that it is considerably more powerful,” said Martin-Carrillo.

Hints of Periodicity

Adding to the puzzle is the apparent timing. The flashes were spaced in near-integer multiples, suggesting a kind of beat or rhythm. Periodicity is unheard of in GRBs, whose violence usually precludes second chances. Some astronomers now wonder if the culprit might be a white dwarf torn apart in stages by a mid-sized black hole. That grisly process could, in theory, repeat before the star’s core is finally consumed.

Others caution against rushing to judgment. The afterglow, observed across radio, infrared, and X-ray wavelengths with instruments from South Africa’s MeerKAT to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, can still be modeled with the standard fireball framework used for ordinary GRBs. In other words, parts of this explosion look surprisingly normal, even as the prompt signal defies expectations.

“We are still not sure what produced this, but with this research we have made a huge step forward towards understanding this extremely unusual and exciting object,” said Martin-Carrillo.

The Stakes for Astrophysics

Why does it matter if one GRB breaks the rules? Because these bursts are laboratories for extreme physics. They push matter and energy to conditions impossible to replicate on Earth. If intermediate-mass black holes are indeed involved, GRB 250702B could be the first direct evidence of how these mysterious objects feed. If not, astronomers may be forced to expand the catalog of stellar deaths to include new, exotic pathways.

Either way, the observation has already rewritten the textbooks. The fact that Fermi and the Einstein Probe caught the first signals, and that ground-based observatories like ESO’s VLT could chase them down within hours, underscores the value of a global network ready to pivot when the universe does something unexpected.

The real surprise may be yet to come. If this event truly repeats in a predictable rhythm, telescopes might catch it pulsing again. That would transform a cosmic one-off into a recurring show—and reshape our understanding of how stars and black holes interact.

Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are intense flashes of high-energy light, first detected in the 1960s by satellites meant to monitor nuclear weapons tests. They fall into two broad categories: short bursts, usually under two seconds, linked to neutron star mergers, and long bursts, lasting up to minutes, associated with collapsing massive stars. GRB 250702B, clocking in at roughly 24 hours and repeating in multiple bursts, does not fit either mold. The leading ideas include a white dwarf star being torn apart by an intermediate-mass black hole, or an unusually prolonged stellar collapse. The periodic spacing of its bursts may hold the key, but no definitive explanation has yet been reached.

Journal: The Astrophysical Journal Letters. DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/adf8e1

