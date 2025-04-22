Even Small Gains in Teen Sleep Boost Brain Power

Quarter-hour sleep differences linked to measurable changes in adolescent brain structure and cognitive performance, researchers discover.

The age-old battle between teenagers and parents over bedtime may have gained powerful scientific backing. A groundbreaking study from researchers at the University of Cambridge and Fudan University has revealed that adolescents who sleep longer – even by just 15 minutes – show measurable advantages in brain structure, function, and cognitive performance.

Using wearable technology to precisely track sleep patterns among more than 3,200 American adolescents, the research team uncovered three distinct sleep profiles, each associated with different levels of cognitive ability and brain development.

Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge emphasized the critical nature of these findings: “Regularly getting a good night’s sleep is important in helping us function properly, but while we know a lot about sleep in adulthood and later life, we know surprisingly little about sleep in adolescence, even though this is a crucial time in our development.”

The study, published today in Cell Reports, takes a novel approach by using FitBits to gather objective sleep data rather than relying on self-reporting, which can be notoriously inaccurate. The researchers combined this data with brain scans and cognitive tests, providing unprecedented insight into the relationship between sleep patterns and brain development.

Perhaps most striking is how even minor differences in sleep duration correlated with significant variations in cognitive performance. The adolescents fell naturally into three groups with average sleep durations of 7 hours 10 minutes, 7 hours 21 minutes, and 7 hours 25 minutes respectively. Despite these seemingly small differences, the group that slept longest consistently outperformed the others on tests of vocabulary, reading, problem-solving, and attention.

Dr. Qing Ma from Fudan University, the study’s first author, noted, “Although our study can’t answer conclusively whether young people have better brain function and perform better at tests because they sleep better, there are a number of studies that would support this idea.”

Beyond sleep duration, the timing of sleep also proved significant. The best-performing group typically went to bed earlier and had lower heart rates during sleep, suggesting better quality rest. The group with the poorest cognitive performance showed the opposite pattern – later bedtimes, earlier wake times, and higher heart rates during sleep.

Perhaps most concerning, none of the groups reached the recommended 8-10 hours of sleep that experts suggest adolescents need, highlighting a widespread sleep deficit among today’s teenagers.

The researchers also found that these sleep-related differences in brain structure and cognitive performance persisted over time, with patterns established at age 11-12 continuing to show effects two years later.

Dr. Wei Cheng, senior author from Fudan University, raised an important question about the causes of these sleep disparities: “Given the importance of sleep, we now need to look at why some children go to bed later and sleep less than others. Is it because of playing videogames or smartphones, for example, or is just that their body clocks do not tell them it’s time to sleep until later?”

As schools nationwide debate later start times and parents struggle with technology boundaries, this research provides compelling evidence that even small improvements in sleep habits could yield significant benefits for adolescent brain development and academic performance.

The research was supported by the National Key R&D Program of China, National Natural Science Foundation of China, National Postdoctoral Foundation of China, and Shanghai Postdoctoral Excellence Program, while the ABCD Study received support from the National Institutes of Health.

