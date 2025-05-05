Ancient Poems Reveal Dramatic Decline of China’s “Smiling” River Porpoise

Poetry from China’s imperial dynasties has unveiled the stark reality of habitat loss for the critically endangered Yangtze finless porpoise, according to new research published Monday in Current Biology. Scientists analyzed 724 ancient poems mentioning the iconic “smiling” porpoise, documenting a 65% range contraction over the past 1,400 years – with most of this decline occurring just within the last century.

The study represents an innovative fusion of cultural heritage and modern conservation science, offering a rare historical perspective on wildlife population changes spanning more than a millennium.

“We’re connecting 2,000 years of Chinese culture with biodiversity,” said Zhigang Mei of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who led the research.

“Our work fills the gap between the super long-term information we get from fossils and DNA and the recent population surveys. It really shows how powerful it can be to combine art and biodiversity conservation.”

Mei, who grew up along the Yangtze River, recalls community elders describing the porpoises as spirit-like creatures that could predict weather patterns and fish abundance. This cultural connection motivated the unconventional approach to tracking the subspecies’ historical range.

Poetry as Scientific Evidence

The research team faced significant methodological challenges when using ancient poetry as ecological data. China’s vast literary tradition includes countless poems with varying degrees of realism and artistic license. Researchers had to carefully authenticate each reference by studying poets’ biographies, travel records, and writing styles.

Most references came from the Qing Dynasty (1636-1912), which contributed 477 poems mentioning the porpoise. The Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) added another 177, while earlier periods provided fewer but still valuable historical records.

Of particular significance was Emperor Qianlong, one of China’s most prolific poets with over 35,000 compositions. During travels to Zhenjiang city, he described the distinctive porpoises as they “chased moonlight on silvered tides.”

The Yangtze finless porpoise is particularly well-suited for this type of historical analysis. As the world’s only known freshwater porpoise, it’s relatively large compared to other river fauna and regularly surfaces to breathe, making it a noticeable and memorable sight for travelers along Asia’s longest waterway.

“Compared to fish, Yangtze finless porpoises are pretty big, and they’re active on the surface of the water, especially before thunderstorms when they’re really chasing after fish and jumping around,” explained Mei. “This amazing sight was hard for poets to ignore.”

Range Contraction Accelerating

By mapping the geographic locations mentioned in the poems, researchers documented the porpoise’s historical distribution across the Yangtze River system. The findings revealed that while the species has lost approximately one-third of its range along the main river channel since the Tang Dynasty (618-907), its presence in tributaries and connected lakes has diminished by a staggering 91%.

The sharpest decline occurred between the late Qing Dynasty and modern times, coinciding with increased industrialization and water management projects. The data suggests the porpoise once inhabited 169 grid areas during the Tang Dynasty but is now found in just 59 – representing a 65% reduction in its historical range.

This pattern aligns with what scientists have observed in other megafauna species. The study notes that among 204 species of non-volant terrestrial mammals, 40 species have seen their ranges shrink by over 50% within a century. In the Yangtze specifically, two endemic species – the baiji dolphin and Chinese paddlefish – have already been declared functionally extinct in recent decades.

Dams and Development

The research points to hydraulic engineering as a primary driver of the porpoise’s decline. Dam construction, particularly since the 1950s, has fragmented the Yangtze ecosystem and blocked movement between the main river channel and its connected waterways.

The Gezhouba Dam, completed in 1988 as the first major dam on the Yangtze’s main channel, appears to mark a critical turning point. Historical records show porpoises were present upstream of the dam before 1988, but they subsequently disappeared from these areas.

Similar patterns of local extinction in tributaries and lakes correlate with the dramatic increase in dam construction during China’s industrial expansion, effectively isolating porpoise populations and preventing their natural movements throughout the river system.

Cultural Connection to Conservation

For the researchers, the study represents more than just scientific documentation – it highlights the powerful intersection of cultural heritage and environmental protection.

“Protecting nature isn’t just the responsibility of modern science; it’s also deeply connected to our culture and history,” said Mei. “Art, like poetry, can really spark an emotional connection, making people realize the harmony and respect we should have between people and nature.”

The team plans to continue mining their collected poems for additional ecological insights, including historical porpoise population sizes, behavior patterns, and river ecosystem conditions. They hope their unconventional methodology might inspire similar approaches using other art forms such as novels and paintings.

“This work made me rethink the scientific value of historical literature and showed us the power of thinking across disciplines,” Mei reflected. “Chinese poetry, this ancient art form, can be a serious scientific tool. Using the past to understand the present, ‘decoding’ the stories behind the art: it’s not just research, it’s like having a conversation with the poets of the past.”

The study stands as a reminder that conservation efforts must consider not just modern scientific data but also the rich historical relationships between humans and wildlife – relationships often preserved in unexpected places like the elegant verses of ancient travelers witnessing a porpoise’s smile upon the waters of the mighty Yangtze.

