City Cockatoos Master Drinking Fountains Like Humans

Sulphur-crested cockatoos in western Sydney have learned to operate public drinking fountains designed for humans, developing a complex sequence of coordinated movements to access water.

The birds grip the fountain’s rubber spout with one foot while using the other to turn the twist-handle clockwise, then lower their body weight to keep the valve open while drinking. This new urban innovation has spread through the local population over at least two years, with researchers documenting 525 attempts by the intelligent parrots to master the fountains. Only 41% of attempts succeed, highlighting the technical difficulty of this remarkable adaptation to city life.

Complex Choreography Required

Operating a public drinking fountain requires precise coordination that challenges even these highly intelligent birds. The cockatoos must position one foot on the twist-handle valve and another on the rubber spout, then use their body weight to turn the handle clockwise while preventing it from springing back.

Camera traps installed at one fountain over 44 days revealed the intricate nature of this behavior. Researchers found that successful attempts required longer interaction times and worked better when fewer birds were present, suggesting the task demands both concentration and practice.

The birds showed individual styles in their approach, with each cockatoo developing a unique technique. However, successful attempts showed significantly less variation in their action sequences compared to failed ones, indicating there’s an optimal method that birds gradually discover through trial and error.

Key Findings About Fountain Use

Success rate: Only 41% of attempts resulted in successfully accessing water

Only 41% of attempts resulted in successfully accessing water Population adoption: An estimated 70% of the local cockatoo population attempted the behavior

An estimated 70% of the local cockatoo population attempted the behavior Peak usage times: Dawn and dusk, matching natural drinking patterns

Dawn and dusk, matching natural drinking patterns Weather dependency: Significantly fewer attempts during rainy days

Significantly fewer attempts during rainy days Individual techniques: Each bird developed personalized opening strategies

A Local Cultural Innovation

This drinking fountain innovation represents the second documented cultural adaptation by Sydney’s cockatoos, following their famous garbage bin-opening behavior that spread across dozens of suburbs. However, the fountain technique shows different characteristics that reveal fascinating insights into how animal cultures develop.

Unlike the male-dominated bin-opening behavior, fountain use showed no sex bias. Both male and female cockatoos attempted and succeeded at similar rates, suggesting this innovation may require different skills or offer different benefits than foraging for food waste.

The behavior appears well-established within the local population but hasn’t spread beyond the home range of a single roost housing 100-150 birds. Of 10 drinking fountains identified in the area, five showed evidence of cockatoo use through distinctive chew marks on the rubber components.

Why Fountains Don’t Spread Like Bins

The limited geographic spread of fountain use contrasts sharply with the bin-opening innovation, which jumped from suburb to suburb across southern Sydney. This difference likely stems from infrastructure variation rather than the birds’ learning limitations.

While household bins are virtually identical across Australia, public drinking fountains vary significantly between local councils. The twist-handle design that cockatoos have mastered in western Sydney differs from push-button fountains used elsewhere, requiring entirely different motor skills.

This insight reveals how urban infrastructure design can either facilitate or constrain the spread of animal innovations. The standardization of resources may be crucial for cultural behaviors to spread beyond their origin populations.

Behavioral Complexity Analysis

Researchers conducted detailed analysis of 647 behavioral sequences, revealing remarkable complexity in how cockatoos approach fountain operation. Successful sequences contained 39 unique behavioral actions across 119 different combinations, while unsuccessful attempts involved 88 actions across 131 combinations.

The study measured entropy, complexity, and turbulence in the birds’ action sequences—metrics typically used to analyze human behavior patterns. Successful attempts showed lower entropy and less turbulence, indicating that effective fountain operation requires reducing unnecessary movements and maintaining focused behavioral patterns.

Individual birds developed signature approaches, with sequences by the same individual being more similar to each other than to sequences by different birds. This suggests individual learning plays a significant role, even within a socially transmitted behavior.

Timing and Environmental Factors

The cockatoos’ fountain use followed a clear bimodal pattern, with peak activity at 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM—times that align with natural drinking behaviors rather than human activity patterns. This suggests the birds are using fountains as legitimate water sources rather than simply engaging in playful exploration.

Surprisingly, fountain use wasn’t driven by hot weather or water scarcity. The researchers found no correlation between daily maximum temperatures and fountain visits, indicating this isn’t an emergency behavior for accessing water during droughts.

Weather did influence usage patterns, with significantly fewer attempts during rainy days when natural water sources would be more abundant. Weekend usage appeared lower than weekdays, though the sample size was too small for statistical significance.

What This Reveals About Urban Adaptation

This fountain innovation adds to growing evidence that some bird species can rapidly develop new behaviors to exploit urban environments. The cockatoos join a select group of urban innovators, including great tits that learned to pierce milk bottle tops and Barbados finches that open sugar packets.

What makes the cockatoo case particularly remarkable is the documentation of not one but two complex innovations within the same species and geographic region. This suggests that urban environments may indeed promote innovation by exposing animals to novel challenges and opportunities.

The behavior’s persistence over at least two years indicates it has become a stable cultural tradition rather than a temporary fad. The high participation rate within the local population demonstrates successful social transmission of a technically demanding skill.

Implications for Urban Wildlife Management

Understanding how animals adapt to urban infrastructure has practical implications for city planning and wildlife management. The fountain study reveals how seemingly minor design differences can determine whether innovations spread or remain localized.

For cockatoos specifically, this research adds nuance to their reputation as urban problem-solvers. While their bin-opening behavior often brings them into conflict with humans, fountain use represents a benign adaptation that doesn’t damage property or create mess.

The findings also highlight the importance of considering wildlife when designing public infrastructure. Features that seem purely functional for humans may become important resources for urban-adapted species in unexpected ways.

As cities continue expanding globally, documenting and understanding these behavioral innovations becomes increasingly important for predicting how wildlife will respond to urban environments and for designing cities that can accommodate both human needs and animal adaptations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related