3D-Printed Calamari Rings Match Real Squid Texture

Scientists have cracked the code on one of plant-based seafood’s toughest challenges – creating vegan calamari rings with the distinctive chewiness and elasticity of real squid.

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore has successfully 3D-printed plant-based calamari rings from microalgae and mung bean proteins that mimic the texture of deep-fried squid rings – the form in which most people consume calamari.

The development comes amid growing concerns about seafood sustainability and the environmental impact of fishing practices. Unlike plant-based meat alternatives, which have proliferated in grocery stores, seafood alternatives have lagged behind in both availability and texture authenticity.

Building upon research presented at last year’s American Chemical Society meeting, the team has now refined their formula and cooking method. Their findings, published in ACS Food Science & Technology, demonstrate significant improvements over their earlier air-fried prototype.

“This research showcases the potential of 3D printing to transform sustainable plant proteins like mung bean and microalgae into seafood analogs with comparable texture,” said Poornima Vijayan, the study’s lead author.

The researchers created multiple versions of their printable paste, adjusting the proportions of mung bean protein isolate, powdered light-yellow microalgae, gellan gum and canola oil. Using a food-grade 3D printer, they deposited the paste into layered rings approximately 1.8 inches wide.

Unlike their previous attempt, which used air-frying, the team froze the rings overnight before battering and deep-frying them – the traditional cooking method for calamari. Laboratory analysis revealed that the optimal recipe contained 1.5% gellan gum, 2% canola oil, and 10% powdered microalgae.

What makes this development particularly noteworthy is that microscope images showed small voids in the plant-based samples that modified their softness to resemble real calamari. Additionally, the researchers found that their plant-based version could contain more protein (19%) than real squid (14%).

The urgency for developing seafood alternatives stems from global concerns about ocean sustainability. “I think it’s imminent that the seafood supply could be very limited in the future,” Vijayan noted during an earlier presentation of their work. “We need to be prepared from an alternative protein point of view, especially here in Singapore, where over 90% of the fish is imported.”

Creating convincing plant-based seafood has proven challenging for food scientists. Unlike meat alternatives, seafood presents unique difficulties in replicating its distinctive textures and mild flavors using plant ingredients.

The 3D printing technology appears to be key to the breakthrough, allowing researchers to deposit the edible ink layer by layer, creating different textures – some fatty and smooth, others fibrous and chewy – within a single product.

The team intentionally selected sustainable, high-protein plant sources for their formula. Microalgae was chosen partly for its inherent “fishy” taste, while mung bean protein represents an underutilized waste product from manufacturing cellophane noodles, common in many Asian dishes.

Looking ahead, Vijayan indicated the team plans to assess consumer acceptance before scaling up production: “Our next steps involve understanding consumer acceptance and scaling formulation for broader applications.”

While commercial availability may still be a few years away, the researchers anticipate these plant-based calamari rings could initially appear in fine-dining restaurants or specialty food outlets, offering seafood lovers a sustainable alternative that doesn’t sacrifice the distinctive texture they crave.