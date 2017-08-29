Video gamers get in on the gene editing action via CRISPR

A team of researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine has launched a new challenge for the online computer game Eterna in which players are being asked to design an RNA molecule capable of acting as an on/off switch for the gene-editing tool CRISPR/Cas9.

Molecular biologists will then build and test the actual molecules, based on the most promising designs provided by the players.

A gene editor as powerful as CRISPR could have unexpected effects inside living cells, so it makes sense to turn it off when it’s not needed. In addition, an on/off switch might be able to put CRISPR-influenced genes on a sort of timer, activating and deactivating them on a schedule that could mimic the way we schedule taking doses of drugs.

Anyone can play the Eterna RNA-design game. “All you need is a good internet connection, the interest and the time,” said Howard Chang, MD, PhD, professor of dermatology and director of the Center for Personal Dynamic Regulomes at Stanford. The center, funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences’ Center of Excellence in Genomic Science program, is providing $15 million to support the project.

“Great ideas can come from anywhere, so this is also an experiment in the democratization of science,” Chang said. “A lot of people have hidden talents that they don’t even know about. This could be their calling. Maybe there’s somebody out there who is a security guard and a fantastic RNA biochemist, and they don’t even know it.”

The challenge to design a CRISPR switch is the latest puzzle offered through Eterna, a game portal that allows players to design virtual RNA structures. Eterna most recently hosted a game event challenging players to build an RNA molecule that could simplify the widespread use of a tuberculosis test.

What is CRISPR/Cas9?