Shining a Light in a Black Box: Algorithms That Show Their Work

In machine learning, a computer program is “trained” on a large set of data to perform a particular task. If the task is to identify dogs, the dataset is a large number of photographs that do and don’t contain dogs. The human operator doesn’t give instructions for how to identify dogs, but does provide feedback on the accuracy of the computer program’s attempts. The computer program becomes more accurate over time as it incorporates the feedback and refines its strategies. If the program in this example is what’s called a “black box” program, it may be successful on the dataset it was trained on, but it won’t share its strategies for recognizing dogs. Is it the ears? The long nose? The collar? The loving look in its eyes? All of the above?

At the moment, most machine learning programs are black boxes. Rudin, however, writes computer programs that are interpretable. In other words, she has the computer program show its work in addition to spitting out a solution.

“It’s much easier to create a complicated model that a human doesn’t understand than to create a model that a human can understand,” she says. “But more interpretability leads to more accuracy of the overall system, because you know what [the program is] doing.”

Black box programs work well enough on problems like identifying dogs or deciding which ads to show consumers on internet browsers, but they aren’t as useful for real-world problems with complicated datasets and high-stakes consequences. When a computer program is guiding life-or-death decisions, experts need to be able to double-check the program’s work to make sure it’s providing reasonable solutions based on sound data. Black boxes make that extremely difficult.

“If you make the model understandable, you can immediately realize if there is something wrong with the model or the dataset it was trained from,” Rudin says. “And it’s really easy to detect whether you’ve made a typographical error [in the input to] an interpretable model.”

Interpretable models also allow the users to evaluate the model and bring their human judgment to bear on its value. For example, a computer program currently used in the criminal justice system to predict a criminal’s likelihood of reoffending has come under fire for promoting decisions that appear to be racist. But because it’s a black box program, it’s difficult for users to evaluate whether that’s true. “Fairness is much easier to assess when you know what the model is doing,” Rudin says.

In her most recent project, Rudin has teamed up with Catherine Brinson, Ph.D., to improve the way new materials are designed. Brinson is the Sharon C. and Harold L. Yoh, III, Distinguished Professor and the Donald Alstadt Chair of the Thomas Lord Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science.