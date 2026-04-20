The Serotonin Circuit That Makes Tinnitus Louder

Serotonin lifts moods. Sometimes it also makes ears ring harder. In a new paper out in PNAS, researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and Anhui University in China describe a specific brain circuit in mice in which bumping up serotonin levels reliably worsens tinnitus-like behavior, and in which switching that circuit off can dial the phantom noise back down.

That’s not a trivial observation. Tinnitus, the continual ring or buzz audible only to the person experiencing it, affects as much as 14% of the world’s population by some estimates, with a sizeable subset severely enough that daily life becomes its own kind of ordeal. For millions of those patients, the drug most commonly prescribed for their accompanying depression and anxiety is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, an SSRI, which lifts serotonin levels in the brain. Some of them have been saying for years that it seems to make the ringing worse.

A Circuit, Not Just a Chemical

The dorsal cochlear nucleus, the brain region at the centre of the new paper, is already a familiar suspect in tinnitus research. Hyperactivity there, a pattern of neurons firing when they should be quiet, has for years been associated with the phantom-sound experience in both animal models and human imaging work. What nobody had nailed down was why that hyperactivity kicks off in the first place, or how a neurochemical like serotonin, arriving from elsewhere in the brain, might be pulling the trigger.

The circuit the team identified runs from a cluster of serotonin-producing cells in the dorsal raphe nucleus, a brainstem node best known for its role in mood regulation, into the dorsal cochlear nucleus, one of the earliest stops in the auditory pathway. That projection had been suspected but never properly mapped. A 2017 paper from Trussell’s lab had hinted at serotonin’s involvement in tinnitus at the cellular level, without being able to say which neurons, routed through which wires, were actually doing the work. The new study finishes the sentence. Using viral tracers and optogenetics, the researchers showed the raphe-to-cochlear-nucleus projection exists as a discrete anatomical bundle. And they showed what happens when you turn it on.

Light delivered through fibre optics can activate these neurons with millisecond precision. The team used that trick to fire the serotonin cells on cue.

When the circuit lit up, fusiform cells in the dorsal cochlear nucleus (the output neurons of that region) fired harder than they should have. Tinnitus itself can’t be asked for in a mouse, of course, but the researchers used a modified startle-response test that serves as a behavioral proxy: animals acted as though they were hearing phantom sound. Chemogenetic activation, a slower but longer-lasting technique, produced the same result.

“We’ve suspected that serotonin was involved in tinnitus, but we didn’t really understand how,” says Zheng-Quan Tang, a co-author of the paper and a researcher at Anhui University who began the work as a postdoc in Laurence Trussell’s lab at OHSU.

Noise, and How to Undo It

Blocking the 5-HT2A receptor in the dorsal cochlear nucleus largely reversed the tinnitus-like behavior. And when the mice were exposed to loud noise loud enough to induce their own tinnitus, the team found the serotonergic circuit had already become more active, pumping more serotonin into the auditory region. Silencing the circuit afterwards cut the noise-triggered symptoms too. Put another way, this was not just an artificial condition forced by optogenetics; the same circuit was driving the version of the disorder that mice acquire the old-fashioned way, through acoustic trauma.

Mice are not humans. What can be measured in an animal’s startle response is a proxy, not a report.

The SSRI Question

Still, the result lines up with something clinicians have been hearing from patients for years. A good many people on SSRIs describe their tinnitus getting worse after starting the medication, and that complaint has historically not been taken as seriously as it might have been, partly because there was no convincing mechanism to point to. Same molecule, very different effects depending entirely on the wiring.

Senior author Laurence Trussell describes the resulting tradeoff as “a delicate balance”. The bigger therapeutic question, he told the OHSU press office, is whether drugs can be developed that elevate serotonin in limbic regions, where it is wanted, without touching the auditory circuit at all. Possibly. The 5-HT2A receptor route offers one obvious pharmacological target, because it’s the specific receptor through which serotonin appears to be driving the hyperactivity in the cochlear nucleus. Circuit-specific interventions offer another route entirely, ones that would in principle spare the mood-regulating parts of the serotonin system while silencing just the auditory branch.

Receptor specificity is one hope. Circuit-level targeting is another. Both would mean a cleaner answer for patients whose ears will not stop singing, and for the clinicians who have been asked to weigh one form of relief against another whilst the research lagged behind. The immediate takeaway for anyone prescribing or taking an SSRI is narrower, though still useful: if the ringing has got worse since starting the drug, that experience has a biological basis, and it is worth raising with whoever writes the prescription.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2509692123

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does serotonin, a neurotransmitter linked to feeling better, make tinnitus worse?

The answer appears to come down to where in the brain the serotonin is acting. In limbic regions, elevated serotonin lifts mood. A separate serotonergic projection runs into the auditory brainstem, and when that one is active, output neurons in the cochlear nucleus fire harder, producing the phantom signal a brain interprets as ringing. Same molecule, different effects depending entirely on which circuit it feeds.

Is it true that SSRIs can cause tinnitus?

Anecdotal evidence has existed for years that some patients on SSRIs experience worsening tinnitus, but without a clear mechanism, that feedback has sometimes been dismissed as unrelated or psychosomatic. The new circuit study provides a plausible biological explanation for why it might happen, though it does not establish how common the effect is in real-world prescribing. It does, though, argue for clinicians taking those patient reports seriously.

Could this lead to new treatments for tinnitus?

Two possibilities open up. One is drugs that block the 5-HT2A receptor specifically in auditory brain areas, which in mice was enough to reverse tinnitus-like behavior. The other is selectively targeting the raphe-to-cochlear-nucleus projection while leaving other serotonergic circuits alone. Both are promising in principle. Neither is close to clinical use yet.

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