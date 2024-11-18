Multiple Sclerosis Drug Shows Promise for Boosting Working Memory

Researchers from the University of Basel have found that fampridine, a drug used to improve walking in multiple sclerosis patients, may enhance working memory in individuals with low baseline cognitive performance. This discovery opens new possibilities for addressing cognitive deficits associated with schizophrenia and depression.

Published in Molecular Psychiatry | Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Study Overview

Working memory—the ability to temporarily hold and process information—is a critical cognitive function often impaired in mental health conditions like schizophrenia, depression, and ADHD. The study, led by Professors Andreas Papassotiropoulos and Dominique de Quervain, tested the effects of fampridine on working memory in 43 healthy adults.

The results showed that fampridine improved working memory only in participants with low baseline performance. This effect was linked to increased brain excitability, enabling faster processing of stimuli. The study’s randomized, double-blind design further supports its reliability.

Potential Applications

Fampridine is currently approved to improve walking in multiple sclerosis patients by targeting specific ion channels in nerve cells. The new findings suggest it could be repurposed to address working memory deficits in mental health conditions. Researchers are now planning trials to test its efficacy in schizophrenia and depression.

Glossary

Working Memory: The cognitive system responsible for temporarily holding and processing information.

The cognitive system responsible for temporarily holding and processing information. Ion Channels: Proteins that allow ions to pass through cell membranes, playing a role in nerve signal transmission.

Proteins that allow ions to pass through cell membranes, playing a role in nerve signal transmission. Double-Blind Study: A study design where neither participants nor researchers know who is receiving the treatment or placebo, reducing bias.

A study design where neither participants nor researchers know who is receiving the treatment or placebo, reducing bias. Brain Excitability: The ability of the brain’s neurons to respond to stimuli, affecting cognitive and motor functions.

Quiz

What is the primary use of fampridine? Answer: To improve walking ability in multiple sclerosis patients. Who benefited most from fampridine in the study? Answer: Individuals with low baseline working memory performance. What type of study was conducted? Answer: A randomized, double-blind trial. Which journal published the study? Answer: Molecular Psychiatry.

