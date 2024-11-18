Nanoplastics Found to Reduce Antibiotic Effectiveness and Promote Resistance

Researchers from Umeå University and collaborators have uncovered a troubling interaction: nanoplastics can bind to antibiotics like tetracycline, reducing their effectiveness and potentially contributing to antibiotic resistance. These findings spotlight an underexplored environmental and health risk, urging more research into the impact of everyday plastic particles on human health.

Published in Scientific Reports | Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Minuscule plastic particles, known as nanoplastics, are not only a growing environmental concern but are also proving harmful to human health. A recent study led by Umeå University, Sweden, reveals that nanoplastics in the body can impair the effect of common antibiotics, such as tetracycline. The study suggests that the presence of these particles may even encourage the development of antibiotic resistance, further complicating global health issues.

Nanoplastics are tiny particles smaller than a thousandth of a millimeter, which means they can easily enter the human body through the air or ingestion. Researchers discovered that when tetracycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, came into contact with nanoplastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and nylon, the drugs were absorbed by the plastics, reducing their therapeutic effectiveness.

“The results are alarming considering how common nanoplastics are and because effective antibiotics for many can be the difference between life and death,” said Lukas Kenner, a professor at the Department of Molecular Biology at Umeå University and lead author of the study.

Nanoplastics are prevalent in both outdoor and indoor environments, with indoor air containing about five times more of these particles than the air outside. The source of many indoor nanoplastics includes everyday items like nylon textiles and packaging materials. This discovery highlights the risk that antibiotics may be “hitchhiking” with these plastic particles through the bloodstream, leading them to unintended areas of the body. This could potentially reduce the antibiotic’s targeted effect, while also fostering antibiotic-resistant bacteria in certain regions of the body.

Advanced computational models were used to simulate the interactions between tetracycline and nanoplastics, confirming that nylon, which is abundant in indoor air, forms a particularly strong bond with the antibiotic. These findings suggest that more research is necessary to fully understand the biological consequences of these interactions and the potential health risks posed by nanoplastics.

According to the researchers, the study’s implications are significant for both human health and environmental policy, stressing the need to take the health risks of nanoplastics more seriously. The team is continuing their research, exploring ways to mitigate the impact of these microscopic plastic particles on both the environment and human health.

Glossary

Nanoplastics: Plastic particles smaller than a thousandth of a millimeter that can easily enter the body through inhalation or ingestion.

Plastic particles smaller than a thousandth of a millimeter that can easily enter the body through inhalation or ingestion. Tetracycline: A broad-spectrum antibiotic commonly used to treat a variety of bacterial infections.

A broad-spectrum antibiotic commonly used to treat a variety of bacterial infections. Antibiotic Resistance: The ability of bacteria to resist the effects of drugs that once killed them, often due to overuse or misuse of antibiotics.

The ability of bacteria to resist the effects of drugs that once killed them, often due to overuse or misuse of antibiotics. Adsorption: The process by which molecules, such as drugs, bind to the surface of particles like nanoplastics.

Quiz

What is the main concern raised by the study? Answer: Nanoplastics can reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics and promote antibiotic resistance. What are nanoplastics? Answer: Nanoplastics are plastic particles smaller than a thousandth of a millimeter that can enter the body through inhalation or ingestion. Which antibiotic was studied in the research? Answer: The study focused on tetracycline, a common broad-spectrum antibiotic. Why is nylon particularly concerning in the study? Answer: Nylon forms a particularly strong bond with tetracycline, which is abundant in indoor air.

