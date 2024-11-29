Europe’s First Farmers Built Equal Societies

A comprehensive genetic study of Europe’s earliest farming communities has unveiled remarkable insights into their social structure: these ancient societies appear to have lived without social hierarchy or inequality. The research, led by scientists from the University of Vienna and Harvard University, provides unprecedented evidence that these early agricultural societies managed resources and opportunities equally among their members, challenging our assumptions about early human civilization.

Published in Nature Human Behaviour | Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Eight thousand years ago, as agriculture spread across Central Europe, the people of the Linear Pottery Culture (Linearbandkeramik, LBK) established communities that would transform the continent. Now, through the largest analysis of Early Neolithic genetic data ever assembled from Central Europe, we’re learning that these pioneer farmers may have achieved something remarkable: they built societies based on equality.

The scope of this discovery emerges from an extraordinary collaboration of more than 80 geneticists, anthropologists, and archaeologists who combined genetic data from over 250 individuals with bone studies, radiocarbon dates, burial contexts, and dietary information. Dr. Ron Pinhasi from the University of Vienna explains: “We report for the first time that families at the study sites of Nitra in Slovakia and Polgár-Ferenci-hát in Hungary do not differ in terms of the foods they consumed, the grave goods they were buried with, or their origins. This suggests that the people living in these Neolithic sites were not stratified on the basis of family or biological sex, and we do not detect signs of inequality, understood as differential access to resources or space.”

These early farming communities were remarkably mobile, spreading their agricultural knowledge across vast distances in just a few generations. Dr. Pere Gelabert, the study’s first author from the University of Vienna’s Department of Evolutionary Anthropology, notes a striking discovery: “We have successfully found distant relatives in Slovakia and others in Western Germany, more than 800 km away.”

However, the story of these early farmers takes a dark turn around 5000 BCE. The archaeological record reveals evidence of widespread violence, most notably at the site of Asparn-Schletz in Lower Austria. Here, over 100 individuals were discovered in a ditch system, their remains showing signs of violent death. The genetic analysis of these victims has revealed unexpected insights. “Our meticulous genetic study of the Asparn-Schletz individuals showed that less than 10 were genetically related, which challenges the hypothesis that the massacre represented a single population,” explains Gelabert. The presence of many children among the victims and a notable absence of young women adds layers of complexity to understanding this ancient tragedy.

The research presents a fascinating paradox: how did societies that appear to have valued equality and shared resources ultimately meet such violent ends? The answer remains elusive, but the genetic evidence suggests that the massacre victims came from multiple communities rather than a single group, hinting at broader social tensions that may have contributed to the culture’s eventual collapse.

This study not only illuminates the social structure of Europe’s first farmers but also challenges our assumptions about the development of human civilization. The evidence suggests that hierarchical societies were not an inevitable outcome of agricultural development, and that our ancestors found ways to maintain social equality even as they built complex farming communities across vast territories.