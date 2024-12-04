Researchers find brain signature of resilience, suggesting new way to treat depression

A study from UC San Francisco has identified a specific brain signature that could explain why some individuals recover from trauma while others develop long-lasting depression. The research, conducted in mice, reveals how neural circuits in the brain respond differently to stress and suggests a potential new approach to treating severe depression.

Published in Nature | Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

From Resilience to Recovery: Mapping the Brain’s Response to Trauma

In a fascinating exploration of the brain’s response to trauma, researchers at UC San Francisco have uncovered a neural mechanism that distinguishes resilient individuals from those who struggle to recover. The study, led by Mazen Kheirbek, PhD, an associate professor of psychiatry at UCSF’s Weill Institute for Neurosciences, focused on two key brain regions: the amygdala and hippocampus.

The research team, including Frances Xia, PhD, from UCSF and collaborators Valeria Fascianelli, PhD, and Stefano Fusi, PhD, from Columbia University, observed distinct patterns of brain activity in mice experiencing stress. They found that stress altered activity in the amygdala – a region responsible for evaluating reward-seeking risks – significantly more in less resilient mice compared to their more adaptable counterparts.

In a revealing experiment, the researchers presented mice with a choice between plain and sugar-sweetened water. While resilient mice readily chose the sweet reward, less resilient mice showed signs of indecision and often selected plain water. Brain recordings revealed that this behavioral difference corresponded to distinct communication patterns between the amygdala and hippocampus.

“Seeing that we can set these brain signals back on course in mice suggests that doing the same in humans could act as an antidepressant,” said Kheirbek, highlighting the potential therapeutic implications of their findings.

The breakthrough came when the team employed chemogenetics – a technique using artificial molecules to control neural activity. By stimulating specific neurons in less resilient mice, they successfully transformed their behavior. As Xia noted, “The whole thing seemed like such a wild idea that I almost couldn’t believe it worked. The process actually wiped out the whole state of indecision and turned these guys into resilient mice.”

Looking ahead, the team is collaborating with the Dolby Family Center for Mood Disorders to explore potential human applications. Their goal is to develop non-invasive treatments for depression based on these findings.

Key Terms

Chemogenetics A technique that uses artificial molecules to interact within the body and control neural activity. Amygdala A brain region that evaluates potential risks and rewards in decision-making processes. Hippocampus A brain area involved in memory formation and prediction of future outcomes.

Test Your Knowledge What was the key behavioral difference between resilient and less resilient mice in the study? Resilient mice readily chose sugar-sweetened water, while less resilient mice showed indecision and often selected plain water. Which two brain regions were the main focus of this research? The amygdala and the hippocampus were the key brain regions studied in this research. How did the researchers use chemogenetics to modify mouse behavior? They attached receptor molecules to hippocampal neurons and then injected a second molecule that bound to these receptors, causing the neurons to fire more frequently. What specific changes in brain activity distinguished resilient from non-resilient mice? Stress caused greater changes in amygdala activity in less resilient mice, and their amygdala-hippocampus communication patterns were disrupted compared to resilient mice.

