Hidden Bacterial Communities in Kidneys Shape Stone Formation

Their research reveals that healthy kidneys harbor specific bacterial communities that can either promote or prevent the formation of kidney stones, opening new possibilities for treating a condition that affects millions.

Published in Nature Communications | Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

In a multi-faceted study combining human, laboratory, and preclinical research, scientists have definitively proven the existence of a kidney microbiome – a discovery that could revolutionize how we prevent and treat kidney stones. The research team, led by Aaron Miller, PhD, and José Agudelo, MD, identified specific bacterial species that influence whether kidney stones form, with some bacteria promoting stone formation while others appear to prevent it.

“Urologic diseases like kidney stones impact 63% of the adult population and are getting worse,” explains Dr. Miller. “The data consistently points towards bacteria. If we can’t get over the assumption of sterility, we can’t develop more effective treatments and preventative options.”

The study’s findings are particularly significant given that kidney stone treatment hasn’t seen major medical advances in over three decades. Using sophisticated laboratory techniques, the researchers demonstrated that certain bacteria, particularly E. coli, can promote kidney stone formation, while other bacteria like Lactobacillus crispatus appear to prevent it.

The research team employed an innovative approach, using a specialized chamber that mimics kidney function to study how different bacteria interact with stone-forming materials. When they introduced E. coli into this environment along with oxalate and calcium – common components of kidney stones – they observed the formation of crystal structures chemically identical to human kidney stones. However, when Lactobacillus was present, either alone or together with E. coli, it appeared to inhibit stone formation.

Perhaps most concerning, the study revealed that antibiotic overuse can disrupt this delicate bacterial balance, potentially explaining why patients on long-term antibiotic treatments often develop kidney stones. This finding suggests that careful consideration of antibiotic use might be crucial in preventing kidney stone formation.

Glossary

Microbiome: A community of microorganisms living together in a specific environment, meeting criteria of stability, consistency, reproducibility, and metabolic activity

A community of microorganisms living together in a specific environment, meeting criteria of stability, consistency, reproducibility, and metabolic activity Urobiome: The specific microbiome of different organs in the urinary tract, including the bladder and kidneys

The specific microbiome of different organs in the urinary tract, including the bladder and kidneys Metabolic Activity: The chemical processes that occur within living organisms, including bacteria, to maintain life and function