Therapy Rewires the Brain, Boosting Grey Matter in Depression

The human brain is not fixed. It bends and reshapes under the weight of illness and, as a new study shows, under the relief of therapy.

Researchers in Germany report that cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can physically change the brain, increasing grey matter in regions that govern emotions. The team at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg and the University of Münster followed 30 people with acute depression through 20 therapy sessions, then scanned their brains. The results, published August 27 in Translational Psychiatry, reveal measurable structural growth in the amygdala and hippocampus—changes previously linked only to medication or electroconvulsive therapy.

Tracing Depression in the Brain

Worldwide, about 280 million people live with major depressive disorder. Brain imaging studies consistently show reduced volume in the anterior hippocampus and amygdala, two key hubs in the limbic system that process and regulate emotion. Treatments like antidepressants or electrostimulation are known to restore some of that lost volume. But until now, psychotherapy’s effects on structure were largely assumed, not documented.

Professor Ronny Redlich, who leads the Department of Biological and Clinical Psychology at Halle-Wittenberg, told ScienceBlog that CBT is already an established tool for reshaping thoughts and behaviours. The missing piece was evidence that it reshapes the brain itself.

“Put simply, psychotherapy changes the brain,” said Ronny Redlich, senior author of the study.

The Study Design

The team recruited 30 outpatients with acute depression and a control group of 30 healthy volunteers. Before therapy began, participants underwent high-resolution MRI scans and structured clinical interviews. The patients then received 20 CBT sessions, in line with Germany’s public health guidelines. After treatment, the MRI scans were repeated.

Psychologist Esther Zwiky explained that MRI allowed the researchers to detect subtle changes in brain tissue volume. Interviews tracked symptoms such as alexithymia—difficulty identifying and describing emotions—commonly tied to depression.

Results That Show Up on the Scan

The outcomes were striking. Nineteen patients showed strong clinical improvement. Brain scans revealed significant increases in grey matter volume in the left amygdala and right anterior hippocampus. At the same time, some reduction appeared in the right posterior hippocampus, a region more tied to cognitive functions like memory.

Patients who gained more grey matter in the amygdala also reported better regulation of emotions. That specific link, the authors argue, highlights how therapy not only eases symptoms but strengthens the underlying neural machinery for emotional awareness.

Key Findings

Sample: 30 patients with major depressive disorder and 30 healthy controls, Germany

Design: Longitudinal MRI study, scans before and after 20 CBT sessions

Main result: Grey matter increased in the left amygdala and right anterior hippocampus

Symptom link: Amygdala volume gains associated with improved emotional identification

Clinical outcome: 19 of 30 patients moved into partial or full remission

Comparison: Effects resemble those seen with antidepressants or electroconvulsive therapy

Support: Funded by German Research Foundation, BMFTR, and Saxony-Anhalt

A New Biomarker for Psychotherapy

For clinicians, the findings offer more than proof of concept. They provide a potential biomarker for psychotherapy’s effects, opening paths for personalized treatment. Some patients respond better to medication, others to brain stimulation. Now psychotherapy has evidence of structural change on its side.

Still, questions remain. The decrease in posterior hippocampus volume is puzzling, and the link between grey matter growth and broad symptom relief was less clear than hoped. The study also lacked a depressed control group that did not receive therapy, which limits certainty.

Takeaway

Cognitive behavioural therapy can change not only the mind but also the brain. By increasing grey matter in emotion-related regions, CBT demonstrates a physical signature of healing in patients with major depression. The discovery strengthens the case for psychotherapy as a biological as well as psychological treatment.

The next step, the researchers suggest, is longer-term tracking to see how lasting these brain changes are.

Journal: Translational Psychiatry

DOI: 10.1038/s41398-025-03545-7