Bacteria Store Sunlight to Clean Polluted Soil at Night

The ground beneath our feet is doing something strange. Somewhere in the opaque depths of saturated soil, where sunlight never reaches, bacteria are powering chemical reactions with energy they stored hours earlier, when the sun was still up. Scientists have now figured out how they do it, and the answer reads like something from science fiction.

Researchers at Kunming University of Science and Technology and the University of Massachusetts Amherst discovered that common soil bacteria can team up with iron minerals to form what amounts to a biological capacitor. The system charges up in daylight and releases its stored electrons in darkness to break down antibiotic pollutants. It is, in essence, a living battery made from dirt.

The key players are Bacillus megaterium, bacteria abundant in soils worldwide, and iron oxide minerals like hematite and goethite. When cultured together, they form biofilms with a peculiar electrical property. Under light, the iron minerals absorb photons and generate electrons. The bacteria, through their metabolic processes, facilitate the storage of these charges at the mineral-microbe interface. When darkness falls, the stored electrons are released to drive chemical reactions.

Charging Up for Night Shift

In laboratory tests, the Fe2O3-B. megaterium composite accumulated 8.06 microcoulombs per square centimeter during light-dark cycles. The net charge increased from 2.87 to 4.08 microcoulombs per square centimeter across three cycles, indicating that electrons were accumulating in the system like water filling a reservoir.

The practical implications emerged when the researchers introduced antibiotics to the charged biofilms in complete darkness. After 60 minutes of light exposure, the system degraded 20 percent of tetracycline hydrochloride and 22 percent of chloramphenicol during a subsequent dark phase. This represented a performance improvement of 47 to 67 percent compared to biofilms that received only 20 minutes of light charging.

Our findings reveal that soil microorganisms and minerals can together function like tiny natural batteries. This system can capture sunlight during the day and use that energy at night to remove pollutants.

The mechanism depends on iron cycling between its ferrous (Fe(II)) and ferric (Fe(III)) forms. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy revealed that bacteria reduce Fe(III) in hematite to Fe(II), with the Fe(II) content increasing from 17.4 percent to 28.4 percent as bacterial density rose. This mixed-valence state enables the mineral surface to store and release electrons, while bacterial metabolites like phosphate compounds and nitrogen-containing molecules enhance charge transfer.

More Than Just Pollution Control

Electrochemical analysis showed that the bacteria-mineral interface creates a pseudocapacitive structure. The interfacial capacitance increased five to nine times compared to either component alone, while electron transfer resistance dropped by three orders of magnitude. The time constant for charge carrier migration decreased by two to three orders of magnitude, indicating much faster electron movement through the biofilm.

The researchers noted that control experiments with iron minerals or bacteria alone showed negligible antibiotic degradation after light exposure. The effect only emerged when both components were present, suggesting that the interface between mineral and microbe is where the action happens.

This discovery opens a new window into how solar energy can drive biogeochemical processes even below the soil surface where sunlight cannot reach. It also suggests an environmentally sustainable way to remediate contaminated soils and groundwater.

Field observations support the lab findings. B. megaterium colonizes plant rhizospheres at concentrations of 100,000 to 10 million colony-forming units per gram in crops like rice and alfalfa, and it frequently encounters iron-rich sediments in tidal zones. The bacteria remained viable throughout the experiments, as confirmed by fluorescence microscopy.

The study raises questions about hidden energy pathways in ecosystems. Traditional models assume that solar energy in saturated soils flows primarily through photosynthetic plants, which produce organic matter that microbes then consume. This work suggests an alternative route where non-photosynthetic bacteria can harvest light energy indirectly through mineral photosensitizers.

The researchers found that biofilms developed lamellar structures similar to biological soil crusts found in natural environments. These structures showed enhanced charge storage capacity that increased over time as the biofilm matured. After seven days of cultivation, net charge accumulation increased 3.2-fold compared to one-day-old biofilms.

Whether similar systems operate in natural environments remains an open question. The researchers point to previous discoveries of mineral-microbial films in diverse Chinese habitats, including Gobi Desert rock paintings, southwestern karst formations, and southern red soils, all showing evidence of light-driven chemosynthetic activity.

The work, published in Environmental and Biogeochemical Processes, was supported by China’s National Natural Science Foundation and National Key Research and Development Program, along with funding from Yunnan Province.

Environmental and Biogeochemical Processes: 10.48130/ebp-0025-0006